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China strips generals, ex-financial regulator, politburo member of lawmaker posts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China strips generals, ex-financial regulator, politburo member of lawmaker posts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 27, 2026

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China Removes Top Generals, Ex-Regulator, Politburo Member from Lawmaker Posts

Overview of Recent Removals from China's National People's Congress

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - China on Friday stripped six military lawmakers, former financial regulator head Li Yunze and recently probed Politburo member Ma Xingrui of their posts in the National People's Congress, the country's top legislative body, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Official Notice and Immediate Responses

The report cited a notice from the National People's Congress Standing Committee, which provided no reason for the dismissals.

There was no immediate comment or response to a request sent to the defense ministry.

Context: Anti-Corruption Campaign

The removal marks the latest escalation in a years-long anti-corruption campaign initiated ​by President Xi Jinping that has seen ⁠scores of senior officials and ​top generals investigated, removed and purged.

Key Military Figures Removed

Among the removed military lawmakers in the notice was General Xu Xueqiang, who has been the head of the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission, a top military body tasked with overseeing the development, acquisition and testing of equipment for the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

General Xu Xueqiang's Roles

    Xu has also been commander-in-chief of China's Manned Space Programme since 2022.

Other Senior Officials Dismissed

Also removed were General Li Fengbiao, who had served as political commissar of the PLA Western Theatre Command, and General Guo Puxiao, who had been the political commissar of the PLA Air Force, as well as the Eastern Theatre Command's Wang Kangping, Cyberspace Force's Zhang Minghua, and the Army's Yin Hongxing.

Reactions and Reporting

The officials could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Six high‑ranking military figures—including General Xu Xueqiang of the PLA Equipment Development Department and commander‑in‑chief of China’s manned space program—were expelled from the NPC, highlighting continued purges within the armed forces. (apnews.com)
  • Li Yunze, former head of China’s National Financial Regulatory Administration, was also stripped of his NPC deputy status; he had already been demoted in April amid disciplinary allegations tied to an ongoing financial‑sector cleanup. (caixinglobal.com)
  • Ma Xingrui, a recently investigated Politburo member, was similarly removed—underscoring that the anti‑graft campaign continues to target elite political figures across both military and civilian spheres. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which officials were stripped of their lawmaker posts in China?
Six military lawmakers, former financial regulator Li Yunze, and recently investigated Politburo member Ma Xingrui were removed from their posts.
What reason was given for the removal of Chinese officials from the National People's Congress?
No specific reason was provided for the dismissals according to the National People's Congress Standing Committee notice.
Which top generals were removed from China's National People's Congress?
Generals Xu Xueqiang, Li Fengbiao, Guo Puxiao, Wang Kangping, Zhang Minghua, and Yin Hongxing were all stripped of their lawmaker posts.
What campaign has led to the removal of these officials in China?
The removals are part of President Xi Jinping's ongoing anti-corruption campaign targeting senior officials and military leaders.
What roles did General Xu Xueqiang hold before being removed?
General Xu Xueqiang headed the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission and was commander-in-chief of China's Manned Space Programme.

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