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Global youth unemployment rises amid sluggish job creation and looming AI risk, UN labour agency says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global youth unemployment rises amid sluggish job creation and looming AI risk, UN labour agency says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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UN Agency Warns of Rising Global Youth Unemployment and AI Labour Risks

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Global Trends in Youth Unemployment and Labour Market Challenges

GENEVA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Global youth unemployment increased in 2025 as weaker economic growth, geopolitical tensions and sluggish job creation made it harder for young people to find work, the International Labour Organization said on Wednesday, warning that AI could add to mounting labour market pressures.

The global unemployment rate among 15-to-24-year-olds rose to 12.4% last year from 12.3% in 2023, equivalent to 67 million 15-to-24-year-olds worldwide, according to a new report by the U.N. labour agency.

The increase marked a reversal of improvements seen after the COVID-19 pandemic and reflected a deterioration in both the quantity and quality of jobs available to young workers, the report said.

The ILO said the share of young people not in employment, education or training (NEET) also edged higher to 20%, representing more than 257 million people.

Regional Disparities in Youth Unemployment

"The picture is worsening almost universally," the report said, noting that youth unemployment increased between 2023 and 2025 in eight of the world's 11 subregions. Rates also rose across high-income, lower-middle-income and low-income countries.

Arab States and North Africa Hardest Hit

ARAB STATES, NORTH AFRICA HARDEST HIT

Youth unemployment was highest in the Arab States at 26.2%, followed by Northern Africa at 22.6%, the report said. Some of the sharpest deterioration occurred in wealthier economies, with youth unemployment in North America climbing to 9.8% in 2025 from 8.3% in 2023. Across Northern, Southern and Western Europe, the rate stood at 15%.

Changing Job Landscape and the Impact of AI

Decline of Middle-Skilled Jobs

The agency highlighted the decline of middle-skilled jobs, including clerical, administrative, sales and manufacturing roles, which have traditionally provided an entry point into the labour market for young people leaving secondary school or university.

"A shrinkage of jobs associated with middle-skilled occupations means longer job queues and growing unemployment for young people with secondary-level education that seek them," the report said.

AI-Driven Labour Market Risks

The trend could intensify as AI transforms workplaces. The ILO estimated that 6.1% of jobs currently held by people aged 15 to 29 are in occupations most exposed to AI-related changes. If just 10% of those jobs disappeared entirely, around 5.6 million young workers, mainly in high-income countries, could face unemployment, career changes or exit the labour force, it said.

Uncertainty and Long-Term Effects

While the long-term impact of AI remains uncertain, the report said risks should not be underestimated.

Growth in High-Skilled Sectors

At the same time, jobs in high-skilled sectors such as science, engineering, healthcare and information technology continue to expand in most countries.

Challenges in Developing Economies

In developing economies, however, many young people cannot afford prolonged unemployment and instead take insecure work. Nearly nine in 10 young workers in low- and lower-middle-income countries remain in informal employment, lacking adequate labour and social protections.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin in Geneva; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Global youth unemployment ticked up to 12.4% in 2025, affecting roughly 67 million individuals aged 15–24—undoing pandemic-era improvements and reflecting weak job creation amid slower growth and geopolitical strains (ilo.org).
  • More than 257 million young people were not in employment, education or training (NEET), signaling worsening job quality and limited opportunities, especially in low‑income nations where about nine in ten youth work informally (desapublications.un.org).
  • AI poses a rising threat: 6.1% of youth jobs are highly exposed to AI, and if just 10% of such roles vanish, up to 5.6 million young workers—predominantly in high‑income countries—could face unemployment or forced career shifts (ilo.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the global youth unemployment rate in 2025?
The global youth unemployment rate in 2025 rose to 12.4%, according to the International Labour Organization.
Which regions are most affected by youth unemployment?
Youth unemployment is highest in the Arab States at 26.2%, followed by Northern Africa at 22.6%.
How is artificial intelligence impacting youth employment?
The ILO warns that AI could shrink middle-skilled jobs, increasing youth unemployment particularly among those with secondary education.
What does NEET stand for and what are the recent trends?
NEET stands for young people not in employment, education or training. The rate climbed to 20%, affecting over 257 million globally.
Are there any sectors where youth employment is still growing?
Yes, high-skilled sectors such as science, engineering, healthcare, and IT continue to expand in most countries.

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