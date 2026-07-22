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Lonza raises full-year core profit margin guidance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lonza raises full-year core profit margin guidance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Lonza raises core profit margin target after solid first half

Lonza's Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

By Bartosz Dabrowski and Kira Britten

Upgraded Profit Margin Guidance

July 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Lonza, the world's largest contract drug manufacturer, raised the full-year target for its core profit margin to between 33% and 34% on Wednesday, citing strong operational execution and contributions from maturing growth projects in the first half.

It had previously expected its core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin to expand to more than 32% of sales this year.

First Half 2026 Results

Core EBITDA Growth

In the first half of 2026, Lonza's main contract drug manufacturing business saw its core EBITDA grow 27.4% in constant currency to 1.17 billion Swiss francs ($1.44 billion).

Strategic Focus and Business Divestment

Lonza is aiming to focus solely on contract manufacturing, having agreed to sell its capsule and health ingredients business to Lone Star Funds in May.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts had projected slightly lower EBITDA of 1.13 billion francs for the core business, a poll compiled by Vara showed.

Sales Performance

Sales in the January-June period grew 11.2% in constant currency to 3.37 billion francs, compared with 3.42 billion francs expected by analysts' consensus.

Outlook for the Remainder of the Year

Full-Year Expectations

Lonza said it expected the first-half performance to underpin another solid full-year result, even as growth and profitability are expected to moderate in the second half of the year due to the timing of business activities, particularly in its advanced synthesis unit, and tougher year-ago comparisons.

Biologics Manufacturing at Vacaville

The company said sales at Vacaville, its key biologics manufacturing site acquired from Roche in 2024, were also weighted towards the first half, reflecting production timing and phasing.

Sales Growth Forecast

It confirmed the forecast for full-year sales growth of 11% to 12% at constant exchange rates.

Expansion Initiatives

Antibody-Drug Conjugate Production

Stein Site Expansion

Lonza also said it would expand production capacity for antibody-drug conjugates at its Stein site in Switzerland, adding a commercial-scale filling line that is expected to be operational in 2030 under a long-term collaboration agreement with a major pharmaceutical company.

($1 = 0.8128 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski and Kira Britten, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Lonza upgraded its full‑year core EBITDA margin outlook to 33–34%, previously anticipating expansion to just over 32% of sales, highlighting improved confidence in its operational and project maturity performance (marketscreener.com).
  • The margin upgrade reflects robust execution across its CDMO platforms, support from new capacities like Visp mammalian and Vacaville site, and progressing growth projects enhancing leverage (lonza.com).
  • This follows a performance in 2025 where Lonza delivered a 31.6% core EBITDA margin—above analysts’ expectations—and confirmed guidance for continued margin improvement above 32% in 2026, now further raised to 33–34% (lonza.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What profit margin guidance did Lonza provide for the full year?
Lonza raised its full-year core profit margin guidance to between 33% and 34%.
What factors contributed to Lonza's improved profit margin outlook?
Strong operational execution and contributions from maturing growth projects contributed to the improved outlook.
What was Lonza's previous profit margin target for this year?
Lonza had previously expected its core profit margin to expand to more than 32% of sales.
Which sector is Lonza the world’s largest provider in?
Lonza is the world's largest contract drug manufacturer.

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