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Tehran's security services did not mistreat French diplomats, Iranian ministry official quoted - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tehran's security services did not mistreat French diplomats, Iranian ministry official quoted

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Iran Denies Mistreatment Claims as France Alleges Intimidation of Diplomats in Tehran

Dispute Over Treatment of French Diplomats in Tehran

Background of the Incident

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Two French diplomats at the centre of a dispute between France and Iran were not ill-treated by Iranian security personnel, according to an Iranian foreign ministry official quoted by state media on Wednesday.

France has said that the diplomats in Tehran had their phones taken, were forbidden to contact the embassy and verbally intimidated, breaking international diplomatic conventions. One of the officials, the cultural attache, was hit.

France's Response and Demands

The French foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires to protest the incident.

Official Statement from France

"France expects the Iranian authorities to shed light on this incident, punish the perpetrators, and ensure the security of its premises and personnel, in accordance with their international obligations," the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Iran's Account of the Events

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry official Mohammad Tanhaei, Iranian security personnel questioned two French embassy staff who held a meeting with individuals who are being investigated for security reasons.

Iranian Security Procedures

"Security agents transferred the two individuals to the diplomatic police as soon as they realised their link to the French embassy," he was quoted as saying, adding that there was no intimidation.

Ongoing Diplomatic Tensions

France's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot warned his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi that the incident would not go without consequences.

Iranian Foreign Minister's Response

Araqchi told Barrot that the actions of the diplomats were "unconventional and unprofessional," according to a Tuesday post on his Telegram account, without elaborating on what those actions were.

Call for Diplomatic Norms

Araqchi also urged Paris to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

"Respecting the laws and regulations of the host country and adhering to recognised diplomatic principles and norms are necessary for the continuation of the activities of foreign missions," he said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly in Dubai and John Irish in Paris; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran categorically denies mistreatment: Phones were not confiscated, no intimidation, and personnel were referred to diplomatic police after questioning individuals tied to the embassy (Mohammad Tanhaei) (noticias.uol.com.br)
  • France asserts a serious breach of diplomatic immunity: French diplomats were detained, interrogated for hours, and one was physically harmed—calling it an “extremely serious act of intimidation” (lemonde.fr)
  • France has taken diplomatic steps: The Iranian chargé d’affaires was summoned, and Paris is considering consequences, including potential reduction of embassy staffing amid escalating tensions (noticias.uol.com.br)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Iran say about the alleged mistreatment of French diplomats?
An Iranian foreign ministry official denied that Iranian security services mistreated the French diplomats, saying there was no intimidation.
What are the French government’s allegations regarding the Tehran incident?
France claims its diplomats had their phones seized, were forbidden embassy contact, and verbally intimidated, breaking diplomatic conventions.
How did the Iranian authorities explain their actions involving the French diplomats?
Iran says security personnel questioned two diplomats linked to individuals under investigation, and transferred them to the diplomatic police without intimidation.
How did France respond to the incident in Tehran?
France summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires and demanded an investigation, punishment for those responsible, and better diplomat security.
What message did Iran convey to France regarding future incidents?
Iran urged France to prevent similar incidents and emphasized the need for diplomats to respect local laws and diplomatic norms.

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