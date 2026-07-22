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Akzo Nobel posts second-quarter core profit beat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Akzo Nobel posts second-quarter core profit beat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Akzo Nobel price hikes drive second-quarter core profit beat 

Akzo Nobel's Second-Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Organic Growth and Core Profit Results

July 22 (Reuters) - Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel reported 5% organic growth in second-quarter core profit on Wednesday, beating market expectations as previously announced price increases helped offset weak end markets.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to 398 million euros from 393 million euros a year earlier, above analyst expectations of 392 million euros.

Impact of Price Increases

The group said in April that previously announced price increases would offset higher costs linked to the Middle East conflict.

CEO Statement on Strategy

"This demonstrates that our plan is delivering value regardless of market conditions," CEO Greg Poux-Guillaume said in a press release.

Akzo Nobel's Product Portfolio and Market Position

AkzoNobel sells branded products ranging from decorative paints to speciality coatings used on cargo ships and Formula 1 cars. This allows it to pass on price increases to customers more successfully than its commodity chemical counterparts.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8766 euros)

(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted EBITDA grew to €398 million in Q2 2026, exceeding the €392 million analyst consensus (akzonobel.com)
  • Growth was driven by previously announced price increases and operational efficiencies, continuing the margin expansion trend initiated in Q1 (akzonobel.com)
  • The beat underscores resiliency in Akzo Nobel’s coatings business, improving on Q2 2025 results (EBITDA €393 million) and aligning with its medium‑term profit margin goals (akzonobel.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Akzo Nobel's second-quarter core profit?
Akzo Nobel reported a Q2 core profit (EBITDA) of 398 million euros, up from 393 million euros last year.
What drove Akzo Nobel’s Q2 profit growth?
The Q2 profit growth was driven by previously announced price hikes.
What is the year-on-year change in Akzo Nobel's core profit?
Akzo Nobel's core profit increased by 5% organically compared to the previous year.

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