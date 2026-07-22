Akzo Nobel price hikes drive second-quarter core profit beat

Akzo Nobel's Second-Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Organic Growth and Core Profit Results

July 22 (Reuters) - Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel reported 5% organic growth in second-quarter core profit on Wednesday, beating market expectations as previously announced price increases helped offset weak end markets.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to 398 million euros from 393 million euros a year earlier, above analyst expectations of 392 million euros.

Impact of Price Increases

The group said in April that previously announced price increases would offset higher costs linked to the Middle East conflict.

CEO Statement on Strategy

"This demonstrates that our plan is delivering value regardless of market conditions," CEO Greg Poux-Guillaume said in a press release.

Akzo Nobel's Product Portfolio and Market Position

AkzoNobel sells branded products ranging from decorative paints to speciality coatings used on cargo ships and Formula 1 cars. This allows it to pass on price increases to customers more successfully than its commodity chemical counterparts.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8766 euros)

(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)