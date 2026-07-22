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Analysis-AI investment boom puts Big Tech's free cash flow under pressure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-AI investment boom puts Big Tech's free cash flow under pressure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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AI Investment Boom Pressures Free Cash Flow for Big Tech Giants

The Financial Impact of AI Spending on Hyperscalers

By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra

July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. hyperscalers are starting to show returns on their artificial intelligence investments, but the rising cost of the buildout is taking a bite out of their free cash flow, and investors are noticing.

Capital Expenditure Trends and Projections

At their current trajectory, the so-called "hyperscalers" -- Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Oracle -- are expected to spend more combined on capital expenditures than they generate in free cash flow by 2027, according to a Reuters analysis of LSEG consensus estimates.

The data shows the companies will generate about $340 billion more in annual operating cash flow in 2027 than in 2025, but capex is expected to rise by roughly $534 billion, equivalent to about $1.57 of additional investment for every $1 of additional cash flow.

Investor Sentiment and Market Performance

When those companies report earnings, beginning with Alphabet on Wednesday, investors will be looking for signs that the rapid growth in cloud and AI revenue can keep pace with the expected spending surge. The recent performance in the shares suggests concerns.

Hyperscalers led the market rally since the AI buildout began, surging on the promise of future growth. Over the last year, all but one -- Alphabet -- have trailed the S&P 500.

Changing Business Models in Big Tech

"Investors are underestimating how fundamentally AI is changing the Big Tech business model," said Shay Boloor, chief market strategist at Futurum Equities.

"These companies were historically valued as asset-light platforms because revenue could scale much faster than capital requirements, but AI is pushing them toward a hybrid model where software, advertising and cloud economics increasingly depend on enormous physical infrastructure spending."

Breakdown of Capex and AI-Driven Investments

The capex estimates cover all spending, not just AI-related expenditures, because companies do not consistently disclose AI-specific investment. Spending on data centers, servers, networking equipment and other cloud infrastructure is largely driven by AI demand, executives have said.

The spending outlook is also subject to change. Current-year consensus estimates for the five companies' capex have risen from about $485 billion in January to around $730 billion in July, according to LSEG.

Returns and Risks of AI Investment

Early Signs of AI Monetization

There are some signs that AI spending is paying off. Microsoft has said its AI business has surpassed a $37 billion annual revenue run rate, while Amazon reported 28% growth at its AWS unit in its first quarter.

Worries About Cash Flow

WORRIES ABOUT CASH FLOW

Still, for investors, the worry is whether the AI-related cash generation falters while spending persists.

Microsoft reported $35.8 billion in operating cash flow in its fiscal second quarter while recording $37.5 billion of capital expenditures, including finance leases.

"Earnings growth may not be enough to justify investment if capex is depleting cash. Companies exist to make money, not spend money," said David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation.

Amazon said trailing 12-month operating cash flow rose 30% to $148.5 billion in the first quarter, but free cash flow fell to $1.2 billion.

Oracle’s Struggles and Funding Plans

Investors seem most alarmed about Oracle, whose shares have lost 36% so far this year as its free cash flow has turned negative. Its capex as a percentage of operating cash flow has steadily increased, and it plans to raise $45 billion to $50 billion through debt and equity to fund cloud infrastructure expansion.

Oracle's capex as a percentage of operating cash flow rose from 47% in fiscal 2022 to 174% for fiscal 2026, which ended in May, according to LSEG data. Capex came to $55.7 billion in its most recent fiscal year, compared with operating cash flow of $32 billion.

Shareholder Returns and Future Outlook

The other companies so far have been able to return cash to shareholders. Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta still generated enough free cash flow to cover dividends and buybacks in their latest fiscal years, according to SEC filings.

Buybacks could be at risk if spending remains elevated and AI monetisation takes longer than expected.

Long-Term Expectations and Market Reactions

"Over the next two to three years, companies need to show that AI is driving incremental revenue, expanding margins and improving cash flow," said Freddy Lavric, senior trader at Winthrop Capital Management.

"If those financial benefits aren't becoming evident by then, the market will start questioning whether the investment cycle has gone too far."

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy in BengaluruEditing by Vidya Ranganathan and David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • Hyperscalers’ combined capex in 2027 is set to rise ~$534 billion vs. ~$340 billion in extra operating cash flow, implying $1.57 invested per $1 generated.
  • Capex growth is expected to moderate—from 76 % this year to just 25 % next year, easing pressure on cash flow.
  • Oracle’s free cash flow turned deeply negative (~–$23.7 billion in FY 2026), and it plans to raise ~$40 billion via debt and equity to fund its AI buildout.

Frequently Asked Questions

How are AI investments affecting Big Tech's free cash flow?
Rising AI-driven capital expenditures are outpacing gains in operating cash flow, putting pressure on free cash flow for major tech companies.
Which Big Tech companies are leading in AI-related spending?
Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Oracle are the primary hyperscalers increasing capital expenditures for AI infrastructure.
What concerns do investors have about Big Tech's AI spending?
Investors worry that AI-related cash generation may not keep pace with growing capital expenditures, thereby reducing free cash flow and impacting shareholder returns.
Is AI investment resulting in increased revenue for Big Tech companies?
There are positive signs, such as Microsoft surpassing a $37 billion AI annual revenue run rate and Amazon AWS showing 28% quarterly growth.
How is Oracle impacted by the AI investment boom?
Oracle's free cash flow has turned negative as its capital spending rose sharply, leading to a 36% stock decline and increased borrowing for infrastructure.

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