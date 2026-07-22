Equinor Reports Record Q2 Profits Driven by Wartime Oil and Gas Prices
Equinor's Second-Quarter Financial Performance
Impact of Global Events on Energy Prices
OSLO, July 22 (Reuters) - Equinor on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in second-quarter profits, as expected, lifted by a surge in oil and gas prices as the war in the Middle East disrupted global energy supplies.
Financial Results Overview
Adjusted Earnings Before Tax
The Norwegian group's adjusted earnings before tax for the April to June period rose to $11.48 billion from $6.54 billion a year earlier, broadly in line with the $11.37 billion predicted in a poll of 17 analysts compiled by Equinor.
Analyst Expectations
(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)