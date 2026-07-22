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Equinor profit soars on wartime oil and gas prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Equinor profit soars on wartime oil and gas prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Equinor Reports Record Q2 Profits Driven by Wartime Oil and Gas Prices

Equinor's Second-Quarter Financial Performance

Impact of Global Events on Energy Prices

OSLO, July 22 (Reuters) - Equinor on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in second-quarter profits, as expected, lifted by a surge in oil and gas prices as the war in the Middle East disrupted global energy supplies.

Financial Results Overview

Adjusted Earnings Before Tax

The Norwegian group's adjusted earnings before tax for the April to June period rose to $11.48 billion from $6.54 billion a year earlier, broadly in line with the $11.37 billion predicted in a poll of 17 analysts compiled by Equinor.

Analyst Expectations

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted earnings before tax nearly doubled year‑over‑year to $11.48 billion in Q2 2026, aligning with analyst estimates of $11.37 billion (eia.gov).
  • Disruption of roughly 15‑20 % of global energy flows, including LNG supplies via the Strait of Hormuz and damage to Qatar’s facilities, triggered unprecedented price volatility in oil and gas (iea.org).
  • Brent crude spiked early in the quarter to over $100 per barrel, peaking near $118, as global supply tightened and inventories drew down sharply (eia.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Equinor's profits to rise sharply in Q2?
Equinor's profits rose sharply due to a surge in oil and gas prices caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East disrupting global energy supplies.
How much were Equinor's adjusted earnings before tax in Q2?
Equinor reported adjusted pre-tax earnings of $11.48 billion for April to June, up from $6.54 billion a year earlier.
How did Equinor's Q2 results compare to analysts' expectations?
Equinor's Q2 earnings of $11.48 billion were broadly in line with the $11.37 billion predicted by a poll of 17 analysts.
Which region's conflict influenced global energy prices?
The war in the Middle East disrupted global energy supplies, leading to higher oil and gas prices.
Who reported and edited the article?
The article was reported by Nora Buli and edited by Terje Solsvik.

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