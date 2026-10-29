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Ray-Ban heir drops bid for critical Italian daily after due diligence request rejected - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ray-Ban heir drops bid for critical Italian daily after due diligence request rejected

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Ray-Ban Heir Ends Acquisition Attempt of Il Fatto Quotidiano Over Due Diligence Dispute

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio’s Bid for Il Fatto Quotidiano: Details and Implications

Background of the Acquisition Attempt

ROME, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, an heir to the late founder of Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, said on Thursday he did not currently intend to launch a bid for Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, after failing to obtain the information needed for a full assessment of the company.

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio’s Media Holdings

• The 31-year-old already has significant media holdings in Italy through his indebted holding company LMDV, among which a 30% stake in the Il Giornale daily, formerly owned by the Berlusconi family

Due Diligence Dispute and Board Decisions

SEIF Board’s Response

• LMDV said it had taken note of SEIF's board decision to reject its request for a confirmatory due diligence, as well as of the founding shareholders' intention not to tender their shares to the proposed offer

Impact of Founders’ Refusal

• The founders' refusal makes it impossible to reach the 82.9% voting-capital threshold that LMDV Media had set as a condition for the bid to become effective, it said

Financial Details of the Proposed Bid

Offer Price and Valuation

• On October 25, LMDV Media indicated a price of 0.286 euros per SEIF share for the potential tender offer, valuing the deal at around 7.15 million euros ($7.97 million).

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8971 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

Key Takeaways

  • Del Vecchio’s LMDV Media sought to launch a voluntary takeover bid at €0.286 per share (~€7.15M) but could not secure access to confidential company data, leading to withdrawal of the bid. (repubblica.it)
  • Founding shareholders, who command a majority of voting capital, formally opposed the bid and refused both due diligence and to tender their shares, making the required 82.9% threshold unattainable. (ansa.it)
  • LMDV Media already holds substantial media assets—including 30% of Il Giornale and 80% of Editoriale Nazionale (which publishes Il Giorno, La Nazione, Il Resto del Carlino, and QN)—underscoring Del Vecchio’s broader expansion strategy in Italian print media. (ilgiornale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio withdraw his bid for Il Fatto Quotidiano?
He withdrew because SEIF's board rejected his request for confirmatory due diligence, preventing a full assessment of the company.
What threshold did LMDV Media set for their bid to become effective?
LMDV Media set an 82.9% voting-capital threshold condition for the bid to proceed.
How much was the proposed deal for Il Fatto Quotidiano valued at?
The offer valued the deal at around 7.15 million euros, or $7.97 million.
What existing media interests does Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio have?
He holds a 30% stake in Il Giornale daily through his holding company LMDV.
What was the reaction of the founding shareholders to the offer?
The founding shareholders indicated their intention not to tender their shares, which blocked the bid.

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