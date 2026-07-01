GBAF Logo
Wayve courts automakers with AI driving system that learns like humans - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Wayve courts automakers with AI driving system that learns like humans

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Automotive Artificial Intelligence technology

Wayve Courts Automakers With Flexible AI Driving System and Big Investments

Wayve's AI-Driven Approach and Industry Impact

By Norihiko Shirouzu

July 1 (Reuters) - Autonomous-driving startup Wayve is riding a tide of investor interest. 

Major Investments and Strategic Partnerships

The London-based company has pulled in $2.8 billion from a roster of investors and strategic partners that includes big names across the technology and automotive sectors, from Nvidia to Mercedes-Benz and Nissan. In June, Wayve said it will deploy its system in robotaxis from Jeep maker Stellantis, to go on Uber's ride-hailing network.

Wayve's End-to-End Machine Learning Technology

Wayve uses an artificial-intelligence technology called end-to-end machine learning to navigate roadways, which is supposed to instantly translate sensor-generated data into driving decisions, much like a human driver. That differs from a more traditional approach, which melds AI with software coding and high-definition maps to create preset rules for how the car should respond in different scenarios, including unforeseen events.

Comparison With Tesla and Sensor Flexibility

Wayve’s approach is similar to another big autonomous-driving player — Tesla, which moved to an end-to-end model a few years ago. Unlike Tesla’s approach, though, which uses cameras as its only onboard sensor set, Wayve’s system is designed to work with a wide array of sensors and AI chips.

Licensing Potential and CEO Vision

That means it could license the technology to practically any driverless-car developer, said Wayve CEO Alex Kendall, a 33-year-old New Zealander who co-founded the company in 2017, the year he completed his doctorate in AI deep learning at Cambridge University in England.

“We want to make full self-driving possible for any vehicle, any brand, and anywhere around the world,” Kendall told Reuters earlier this year, while sitting in the driver’s seat as a Ford Mustang Mach-E outfitted with Wayve’s driverless tech autonomously navigated San Francisco Bay Area neighborhoods where the company has a key tech center. 

Industry Competition and Momentum

Waymo Expansion Fuels Industry Momentum

WAYMO EXPANSION FUELS INDUSTRY MOMENTUM

Competition in the autonomous-driving industry is intensifying after years of missed deadlines and inflated promises. The rapid expansion of Alphabet’s Waymo over the past two years — it now offers paid rides to the public in about a dozen cities, after more than a decade of development — has in part rekindled investor interest in driverless-car developers. 

Adoption of End-to-End AI Across the Industry

A decade ago, end-to-end AI was an obscure experiment being pursued by a small number of upstream researchers, like Kendall himself. Now, many autonomous-driving developers are deploying at least some aspects of end-to-end learning into their systems.

Challenges and Safety Concerns

The "Black Box" Conundrum

But the AI-centric approach raises a conundrum: the ambiguous, “black box”-like way that end-to-end systems navigate makes it difficult to interpret the vehicle’s driving decisions. On earlier iterations of driverless cars, which relied on software coding to help vehicles navigate roadways safely, it was easier to determine why the car chose a certain path.

Wayve's Safety Approach

Wayve’s end-to-end AI driving engine produces a safety map of unfolding traffic situations and identifies safe paths for the vehicle. Wayve engineers believe the conventional, programming-intensive safety approach hinders an AI driving system’s ability to stay safe in unusual cases because it is hard to write rules to prepare for very unusual situations.

Limitations of Pre-Programmed Systems

When such hard-to-predict scenarios happen, the safety logic of a pre-programmed system “becomes brittle,” Wayve’s vice president of AI, Vijay Badrinarayanan, told Reuters. “Human drivers remain safe because they adapt conservatively when they do not know what comes next.”

Shooting for Safety at Scale

SHOOTING FOR SAFETY AT SCALE

Waymo's Hybrid Approach

Waymo uses end-to-end AI now, but also relies on a more conventional, rules-based approach achieved through software coding and maps, which the company says is still needed to ensure safety. 

“End-to-end models aren’t enough to guarantee safety at scale,” the company told Reuters.

Nissan's Evaluation and Global Expansion

One of Wayve’s customers, Nissan, is still trying to get comfortable with the system’s safety approach.

Nissan’s tech chief, Eiichi Akashi, said his team is closely assessing Wayve’s tech ahead of the automaker’s plan to deploy it in Japan on a people-mover van called Elgrand during the year ending March 2028. He calls the startup’s system the “most advanced,” but says it is “difficult to peer into it and see how it makes decisions.”

Kendall believes that Wayve, with major operations in Tokyo, Stuttgart and Vancouver, should be able to expand into new markets quickly because it does not need to take the tedious step of mapping roads and writing code to navigate local road quirks. Wayve says it has successfully tested its AI driving system in hundreds of cities around the world without that initial prep work. 

Expert Opinions on Safety and Deployment

Siddartha Khastgir, a professor of safe autonomy at the University of Warwick in England, said end-to-end models should be faster to develop and deploy commercially than more traditional approaches. However, he said, “I wouldn't say that one technology is safer than the other.”

Phil Koopman, a Carnegie Mellon University computer-engineering professor and autonomous-technology expert, said Wayve’s method for handling unusual traffic situations is but one approach, and others may also prove successful. But he still sees it taking at least a decade to deploy driverless systems safely across the U.S.

“It will most likely demand new innovations to get us there.”

(Reporting by Nori Shirouzu in Sunnyvale, California, and Daniel Leussink in Tokyo; Editing by Mike Colias and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Wayve secured $1.2 billion in Series D funding (potentially up to $1.5 billion with additional Uber milestones), reaching an $8.6 billion valuation, with investors including Microsoft, Nvidia, Uber, Mercedes‑Benz, Nissan and Stellantis (wayve.ai).
  • Wayve’s end‑to‑end AI Driver, which functions without HD maps and adapts to diverse sensors and compute platforms, is being licensed for robotaxi deployments with Uber in multiple cities (including Tokyo pilot) and hands‑free driving integration with Nissan’s ProPILOT L2+ systems starting 2027 (techcrunch.com).
  • Strategic partnerships are accelerating scale: Wayve teamed up with Stellantis to integrate its AI into STLA AutoDrive for L2++ hands‑free driving (North American launch 2028) and with Qualcomm to embed its AI Driver into Snapdragon Ride platforms for automaker deployment (stellantis.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Wayve’s AI driving system unique?
Wayve uses end-to-end machine learning to process sensor data for driving decisions, aiming for human-like adaptability across various vehicles and sensor setups.
Which automakers and partners are investing in Wayve?
Investors and partners include Nvidia, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Stellantis, and Wayve's technology will be deployed in robotaxis on Uber's ride-hailing network.
How does Wayve's system differ from Tesla's autonomous approach?
Wayve’s system works with multiple types of sensors and AI chips, while Tesla relies solely on cameras. Wayve aims for broader compatibility with different automakers.
What are the safety concerns with end-to-end AI in self-driving cars?
End-to-end AI systems can be difficult to interpret, making it challenging to explain vehicle decisions and ensure safety at scale, as highlighted by both Waymo and Nissan.
How is industry momentum affecting autonomous driving startups like Wayve?
Renewed investor interest, driven by the rapid expansion of Waymo and growing adoption of AI-driven systems, is fueling opportunities and competition for startups such as Wayve.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Swedish court says Google is to pay $1.5 billion to Klarna in antitrust damages 

Swedish court says Google is to pay $1.5 billion to Klarna in antitrust damages 

Image for Norway offshore workers, employers enter mediation to avert strike

Norway offshore workers, employers enter mediation to avert strike

Image for New Tesla sales in Spain rise 5.6% year-on-year in June

New Tesla sales in Spain rise 5.6% year-on-year in June

Image for AB Foods says US cooking oil sales hit by ICE pressure on Hispanic customers

AB Foods says US cooking oil sales hit by ICE pressure on Hispanic customers

Image for UK police watchdog probes two officers over handling of Henry Nowak case

UK police watchdog probes two officers over handling of Henry Nowak case

Image for Unchecked AI progress may pose catastrophic risks, UN panel warns

Unchecked AI progress may pose catastrophic risks, UN panel warns

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's National Grid to invest $1.75 billion in US-based Joulent
UK's National Grid to invest $1.75 billion in US-based Joulent
Image for UK's Segro to form joint venture for UK logistics parks worth £3 billion
UK's Segro to form joint venture for UK logistics parks worth £3 billion
Image for London's FTSE 100 inches lower on Middle East deal doubts
London's FTSE 100 inches lower on Middle East deal doubts
Image for Dassault confirms fresh rift with Airbus over Eurodrone
Dassault confirms fresh rift with Airbus over Eurodrone
Image for France's Dassault open to cooperation after fighter programme collapse
France's Dassault open to cooperation after fighter programme collapse
Image for Iran insists on keeping control over Hormuz, senior Iranian sources say
Iran insists on keeping control over Hormuz, senior Iranian sources say
Image for Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery and missile component plant, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery and missile component plant, Zelenskiy says
Image for Nike stumbles as China woes, cautious outlook temper turnaround hopes
Nike stumbles as China woes, cautious outlook temper turnaround hopes
Image for Pound falls as dollar forges higher ahead of Fed's Warsh comments
Pound falls as dollar forges higher ahead of Fed's Warsh comments
Image for Paramount offers remedies for Warner deal, making EU approval likely
Paramount offers remedies for Warner deal, making EU approval likely
Image for Euro zone inflation falls more than expected, adding to ECB case for patience
Euro zone inflation falls more than expected, adding to ECB case for patience
Image for Ireland adds 10,400 foreign multinational jobs in H1, up slightly from 2025
Ireland adds 10,400 foreign multinational jobs in H1, up slightly from 2025
View All Finance Posts