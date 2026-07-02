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Lockheed Martin leads race for Advent's Ultra Maritime in $3.5 billion deal, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lockheed Martin leads race for Advent's Ultra Maritime in $3.5 billion deal, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Lockheed Martin Leads Acquisition Race for Ultra Maritime in $3.5 Billion Deal

Lockheed Martin's Pursuit of Ultra Maritime Acquisition

Deal Overview and Current Status

July 2 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin is leading the race to acquire Ultra Maritime, owned by private-equity firm Advent International, in a deal that could value the naval defence business at about $3.5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks are ongoing, and a deal could be announced as early as next week, the report said, adding that several other bidders remain interested in Ultra Maritime as part of a competitive auction process.

Responses from Involved Parties

Lockheed Martin and Advent did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Background on Ultra Maritime and Industry Context

Ultra Maritime's Specialization and Ownership History

Ultra Maritime, which specializes in anti-submarine warfare and undersea defence technologies, is part of Cobham Ultra, a group created after Advent acquired British aerospace Cobham in 2019 and later combined it with Ultra Electronics following its 2022 takeover.

Industry Trends and Strategic Motivations

Geopolitical Tensions and Defence Spending

The potential deal comes as defence contractors seek to expand their military technology portfolios amid heightened geopolitical tensions and increased defence spending driven by conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and fighting in the Middle East.

Market Reaction

Shares of Lockheed Martin were down marginally in extended trading.

(Reporting by Apratim Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Lockheed Martin leading competition to buy Ultra Maritime from Advent International for around $3.5 billion, deal may be announced as early as next week (FT) (streetinsider.com)
  • Ultra Maritime is part of Cobham Ultra, specializing in anti‑submarine warfare technologies, and has seen strong order intake and sole‑source contracts in H1 2025 (cobhamultra.com)
  • The deal reflects broader defense M&A trends as contractors bolster undersea warfare portfolios amid elevated geopolitical tensions and rising defense budgets globally

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading the bid for Ultra Maritime?
Lockheed Martin is leading the race to acquire Ultra Maritime from Advent International.
What is the estimated value of the Ultra Maritime deal?
The deal could value Ultra Maritime at approximately $3.5 billion.
What type of business is Ultra Maritime?
Ultra Maritime specializes in anti-submarine warfare and undersea defence technologies.
Who currently owns Ultra Maritime?
Ultra Maritime is owned by private-equity firm Advent International.
Why are defence contractors expanding portfolios now?
Defence contractors are expanding due to heightened geopolitical tensions and increased global defence spending.

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