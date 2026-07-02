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Russia, after heavy strike on Kyiv, says it will keep increasing pressure on Ukraine - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia, after heavy strike on Kyiv, says it will keep increasing pressure on Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Sanctions

Russia Plans Further Pressure on Ukraine After Massive Kyiv Missile Strike

Escalation of Conflict and International Response

Details of the Recent Missile Strike

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it would keep increasing pressure on Ukraine, following a massive overnight strike on Kyiv that killed at least 17 people and wounded scores.

Ukraine said Russia launched 74 missiles and 496 drones in the attack, which destroyed a number of residential buildings. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it had been aimed exclusively at "military or quasi-military targets".

Russian Leadership's Reaction

Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been briefed by his top military commander, Valery Gerasimov, on the results of what he called a "massive retaliatory strike" against Kyiv and other locations.

Ongoing Military Strategies

In the fifth year of the war, Russia has stepped up its missile and drone attacks, especially on Kyiv, as Ukraine has intensified its own drone strikes on Russia's energy sector, inflicting heavy damage that has led to widespread fuel shortages.

International Sanctions and Diplomatic Tensions

Asked about a statement by European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that the EU would propose yet more sanctions to step up pressure on Russia, Peskov replied: "Russia will continue to intensify pressure on the Kyiv regime in order to achieve the goals it has set."

Peskov said a discussion was taking place in Russia over how to protect its security in response to what Moscow sees as steps by the EU to "militarise" the continent and increase tensions.

Internal Russian Debate on War Strategy

Some Russian hardliners, angered by Ukraine's drone strikes and by what they see as a failed U.S. promise to broker an end to the war on favourable terms, have urged Putin in recent weeks to abandon diplomacy and escalate.

"You are aware that there are proponents, including academics, of very drastic measures, just as there are advocates for more restrained approaches," Peskov said.

"But one thing is beyond doubt: the secure protection of the Russian Federation and its national interests will be guaranteed, come what may."

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia fired 74 missiles and launched 496 drones in the strike on Kyiv, targeting what it calls military or quasi-military sites, resulting in at least 17 deaths and numerous injuries.
  • Ukraine’s escalating drone campaign against Russia’s energy infrastructure has sparked a nationwide fuel shortage, with Putin acknowledging a “certain deficit” and regions implementing rationing.
  • Russia brushed off EU sanctions proposals by Kaja Kallas, with the Kremlin pledging to further intensify pressure on Kyiv to secure its strategic objectives.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the recent strike on Kyiv?
Russia launched a massive overnight strike on Kyiv, killing at least 17 people and destroying several residential buildings.
How many missiles and drones did Russia launch in the attack?
Ukraine reported that Russia launched 74 missiles and 496 drones during the attack.
What justification did Russia give for the strike?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed the attack targeted only military or quasi-military sites.
How is the European Union responding to Russia's actions?
The EU intends to propose new sanctions to increase pressure on Russia following intensified attacks.
What are Russian hardliners demanding in response to Ukraine's actions?
Some Russian hardliners are urging President Putin to escalate the conflict and abandon diplomatic efforts.

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