Russia Plans Further Pressure on Ukraine After Massive Kyiv Missile Strike

Escalation of Conflict and International Response

Details of the Recent Missile Strike

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it would keep increasing pressure on Ukraine, following a massive overnight strike on Kyiv that killed at least 17 people and wounded scores.

Ukraine said Russia launched 74 missiles and 496 drones in the attack, which destroyed a number of residential buildings. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it had been aimed exclusively at "military or quasi-military targets".

Russian Leadership's Reaction

Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been briefed by his top military commander, Valery Gerasimov, on the results of what he called a "massive retaliatory strike" against Kyiv and other locations.

Ongoing Military Strategies

In the fifth year of the war, Russia has stepped up its missile and drone attacks, especially on Kyiv, as Ukraine has intensified its own drone strikes on Russia's energy sector, inflicting heavy damage that has led to widespread fuel shortages.

International Sanctions and Diplomatic Tensions

Asked about a statement by European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that the EU would propose yet more sanctions to step up pressure on Russia, Peskov replied: "Russia will continue to intensify pressure on the Kyiv regime in order to achieve the goals it has set."

Peskov said a discussion was taking place in Russia over how to protect its security in response to what Moscow sees as steps by the EU to "militarise" the continent and increase tensions.

Internal Russian Debate on War Strategy

Some Russian hardliners, angered by Ukraine's drone strikes and by what they see as a failed U.S. promise to broker an end to the war on favourable terms, have urged Putin in recent weeks to abandon diplomacy and escalate.

"You are aware that there are proponents, including academics, of very drastic measures, just as there are advocates for more restrained approaches," Peskov said.

"But one thing is beyond doubt: the secure protection of the Russian Federation and its national interests will be guaranteed, come what may."

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by William Maclean)