Unipol’s First Half 2026 Net Profit Surges by 42% with Strong Insurance Gains
Unipol’s Financial Performance and Insurance Growth
Significant Increase in Net Profit
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italian financial group Unipol reported a 42% year-on-year rise in its half-year net profit to €1.06 billion ($1.22 billion) on Friday, including contribution from BPER which updated its outlook the day before.
Insurance Income Breakdown
Direct Insurance Income
Unipol's direct insurance income grew 3.9% from a year ago to about €9 billion in the first half of 2026, with non-life insurance income contributing around €5 billion.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8678 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Anna Uras, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)