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Finance

Italy's Unipol profit grows 42% in first half of 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Finance Banking insurance Earnings Italy

Unipol’s First Half 2026 Net Profit Surges by 42% with Strong Insurance Gains

Unipol’s Financial Performance and Insurance Growth

Significant Increase in Net Profit

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italian financial group Unipol reported a 42% year-on-year rise in its half-year net profit to €1.06 billion ($1.22 billion) on Friday, including contribution from BPER which updated its outlook the day before.

Insurance Income Breakdown

Direct Insurance Income

Unipol's direct insurance income grew 3.9% from a year ago to about €9 billion in the first half of 2026, with non-life insurance income contributing around €5 billion.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8678 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Uras, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit up 42% to €1.06 billion in H1 2026, boosted by BPER associate contribution (Reuters)
  • Direct insurance income rose 3.9% to ~€9 billion, non‑life segment ~€5 billion (Reuters); strong premium growth following robust Q1 performance (Unipol press)
  • Solvency ratios remain strong: Insurance Group at ~295%, consolidated at ~248%, reflecting solid financial footing (Unipol Q1 data)

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Unipol's net profit increase in the first half of 2026?
Unipol's net profit rose by 42% year-on-year to €1.06 billion in the first half of 2026.
What contributed to Unipol's profit growth?
The profit growth was driven by its insurance income and contributions from BPER.
How much did Unipol's direct insurance income grow?
Unipol's direct insurance income increased by 3.9% to about €9 billion in the first half of 2026.
What was the contribution of non-life insurance to Unipol's income?
Non-life insurance contributed around €5 billion to Unipol's income in the first half of 2026.
Who reported on Unipol's financial results?
The results were reported by Anna Uras and edited by Milla Nissi-Prussak for Reuters.

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