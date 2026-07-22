Flynas Orders 25 Additional Airbus Jets, Boosting Total to 235 Aircraft
Flynas Expands Fleet with New Airbus Aircraft Order
Details of the New Aircraft Order
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian low-cost carrier Flynas has agreed to buy five additional Airbus A330-900 aircraft and 20 additional A321neo jets, Airbus said on Wednesday, as the airline expands to meet growing demand in the kingdom and beyond.
Breakdown of Aircraft Commitments
The latest deal increases the airline's total commitment for the A330neo to 20 aircraft and its A321neo commitment to 56 aircraft. With the additions, the airline's total firm commitment to Airbus jets rises to 235.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary, writing by Maria RugamerEditing by David Goodman)