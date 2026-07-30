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Headlines

Israeli strikes kill three in Gaza, including two children, amid new ceasefire push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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headlines Gaza Middle East Conflict Peace Talks

Israeli Strikes Kill Three, Including Two Children, Amid Renewed Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

Latest Developments in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Negotiations

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

Casualties from Recent Israeli Strikes

CAIRO, July 30 (Reuters) - Israeli strikes killed at least three people, including two children, in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, health officials said, as mediators held new talks with Hamas leaders to work towards full implementation of a U.S.-brokered Gaza peace plan.

Khan Younis Airstrike

Medics said an Israeli airstrike on a tent encampment in Khan Younis, south of the enclave, killed a man and an eight-year-old girl. 

Bureij Refugee Camp Incident

In the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, an Israeli airstrike hit a house killing an 18-month-old child and wounding at least eight people, medics said.

The Israeli military said both strikes targeted Hamas militants.

Overall Death Toll and Ongoing Violence

The latest deaths add to a toll of more than 1,200 Palestinians, mostly civilians, killed by Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect, according to Gaza health officials.

Hamas does not usually disclose its losses.

The truce halted full-scale fighting but has not ended near-daily Israeli strikes. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

Ceasefire Negotiations and Diplomatic Efforts

Cairo Talks

CAIRO TALKS

In Cairo, Hamas leaders were holding talks with mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, over the implementation of the second phase of President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, as presented to them by his Board of Peace, that oversees its implementation.

The plan called for a surge in humanitarian aid, governance by a civilian Palestinian administration, the disarmament of Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the deployment of an international force to help maintain security.

But progress has stalled in previous months.

Hamas' Response and Key Issues

On Thursday, a Hamas official said the group was coming with a "positive and good" response, yet he didn't say whether the group has agreed to fully disarm — a key sticking point in the talks over the past four months. 

Hamas wants Israel to commit to ending attacks on Gaza and withdrawing its forces.

Sources close to Hamas said the group was willing to "confine and store" heavy weapons under a Palestinian body, not hand it over to Israel. Hamas didn't comment on that.

It is also not yet clear what would be the fate of light or personal weapons or whether the new Hamas stance would be accepted by Israel and the Board of Peace.

The Board of Peace declined immediate comment on the Cairo talks.

Israel's Position and Gaza's Current Situation

Israel wants Hamas to cede power completely in Gaza and to fully disarm. Hamas dissolved a de facto Gaza government last month but kept a caretaking body to maintain the provision of vital services to residents.

Israel effectively controls an estimated 64% of the tiny coastal Gaza Strip, bombed to ruins by Israel's two-year military assault that followed a 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people now live on a sliver of land on the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings and facing dire living conditions, under Hamas control.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; editing by Gareth Jones )

Key Takeaways

  • An Israeli airstrike on a tent camp in Khan Younis killed a man and an 8‑year‑old girl; another strike in Bureij refugee camp killed an 18‑month‑old child and wounded at least eight, with the Israeli military saying both targeted Hamas militants (health officials, medics, military statements).
  • These deaths raise the total Palestinian death toll since the October ceasefire to over 1,200—mostly civilians—according to Gaza health authorities, even as fighting has largely subsided (as per Gaza health ministry data).
  • In Cairo, Hamas is engaging in mediated negotiations with Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey over implementing Phase Two of Trump’s 20‑point Gaza peace roadmap—centering on disarmament, governance transition to technocrats, Israeli withdrawal, and deployment of a US‑overseen “Board of Peace” and international stabilization force, though progress remains stalled and disagreements persist over Hamas’s disarmament and Israel’s territorial control.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Israeli strikes in Gaza?
At least three people, including two children, were killed in the latest Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.
What was the target of the recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza?
The Israeli military stated that the airstrikes targeted Hamas militants, but civilian casualties, including children, were reported.
What is the main issue in the ongoing ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel?
A key sticking point in the ceasefire talks is whether Hamas will agree to fully disarm, which is demanded by Israel but resisted by Hamas.
What does the US-brokered Gaza peace plan propose?
The peace plan calls for increased humanitarian aid, Palestinian civilian governance, Hamas disarmament, Israeli withdrawal, and deployment of an international force.
How many Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began?
Over 1,200 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed by Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect.

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