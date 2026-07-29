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UN rights office warns of worsening settler violence in West Bank

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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UN Human Rights Office Warns of Record Settler Violence in West Bank

Escalation of Settler Violence and International Response

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Recent Incidents and Rising Casualties

GENEVA, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office on Wednesday warned of worsening violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, and urged international action against the killing of Palestinians as well as the creation of settlements, which it said had reached an all-time high.

According to United Nations figures, 18 Palestinians have been killed in incidents linked to settler attacks so far this year, compared with 17 in the whole of 2025. The Palestinian Authority says at least 20 Palestinians have been killed by settlers since the start of the year.

Deadly Confrontation in Tal Village

Last Friday, four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers — one of whom acted as a security coordinator for ‌a nearby Israeli settlement — were killed when a crowd of Israeli settlers, some armed, approached the Palestinian village of Tal, southwest of Nablus.

Attacks on Local Communities

"Settlers and Israeli security forces, often acting together, have attacked local communities, assaulting families, destroying and confiscating property, and burning mosques," Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.  

The Israeli government and military did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. 

Legal and Political Background

The U.N. human rights office said settler violence and actions tantamount to ongoing annexation of Palestinian territory in the West Bank had worsened in the two years since a ruling at the International Court of Justice in July 2024 that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory and settlements there were illegal and should be withdrawn. Israel at the time rejected the finding as "fundamentally wrong" and one-sided.

Impact of Gaza War and Settlement Expansion

Violence in the West Bank has surged since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, with the U.N., rights groups and Palestinian officials reporting a sharp rise in settler attacks.

Earlier in July, Israel's security cabinet approved 1.3 billion shekels ($434 million) to establish 34 new settlements in the West Bank, territory that Israel captured in a 1967 war and which Palestinians seek as the core of a future state.

International Views and Israeli Perspective

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who advocates for the full annexation of the West Bank, called the move "historic". U.N. bodies, Palestinians and most countries view the settlements as illegal under international conventions — a stance ​disputed by Israel — and a major obstacle to peace.

Israel cites biblical and historical ties to the land, which it argues is disputed territory, where Jews have lived for thousands of years.

Demographics and Ongoing Tensions

About 700,000 Israeli settlers live among 2.7 million Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. 

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; Additional reporting by Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Settler violence in 2026 has already surpassed previous years, with 18 Palestinians killed by settlers so far versus 17 in all of 2025 (UN figures), and the Palestinian Authority reporting at least 20 deaths.
  • United Nations and humanitarian reports document sharp increases in settler attacks, casualties, displacement and property destruction across the West Bank, particularly since early 2026.
  • Settlement expansion continues apace: Israel’s security cabinet approved substantial funding for dozens of new settlements, drawing condemnation for undermining prospects for peace and violating international law.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UN human rights office warn about in the West Bank?
The UN warned of worsening Israeli settler violence in the West Bank and increasing fatalities among Palestinians.
How many Palestinians have been killed due to settler attacks in 2024?
According to United Nations figures, 18 Palestinians have been killed in settler-linked incidents so far in 2024.
What recent actions has Israel taken regarding settlements in the West Bank?
In July, Israel’s security cabinet approved funding for 34 new settlements in the West Bank.
How does the international community view Israeli settlements in the West Bank?
Most countries and UN bodies consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law.
How many Israeli settlers and Palestinians live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem?
About 700,000 Israeli settlers live among 2.7 million Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

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