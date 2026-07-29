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Italy, US to sign off on Pax Silica AI initiative after spat with Trump - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy, US to sign off on Pax Silica AI initiative after spat with Trump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Italy and US Finalize Pax Silica AI Supply Chains Pact After Dispute

Agreement Details and Background

Signing of the Pax Silica Initiative

ROME, July 29 (Reuters) - Italy and the United States on Friday will sign off on a cooperation agreement on the so-called Pax Silica initiative on artificial intelligence supply chains, a statement from Rome's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Purpose and Scope of Pax Silica

Pax Silica is a U.S. State Department initiative bringing together allied countries to secure AI-related supply chains, covering areas ranging from semiconductors and critical minerals to advanced manufacturing and AI models.

Key Signatories and Event Location

Ambassador Armando Varricchio and U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta will sign off on the agreement on Friday in Brindisi, southern Italy, the statement said.

Background and Recent Dispute

Postponement of Italy's Participation

Italy was due to join Pax Silica in Miami in June, but Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called off the trip after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. President Donald Trump had a public falling out, with Washington accusing Rome of providing little support in the Iran war.

Goals of the Cooperation

"The goal is to foster an ecosystem supporting the growth of these key sectors and to reduce dependence on exporting countries," the Italian ministry added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy had postponed its June Miami signing due to a public dispute between Prime Minister Meloni and President Trump, but now is moving ahead with Pax Silica cooperation (internazionale.it)
  • The Pax Silica initiative, launched in December 2025, brings together allied nations to strengthen resilience in AI-related supply chains including semiconductors, critical minerals, and advanced manufacturing (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Italy and the U.S. will sign the cooperation agreement in Brindisi on Friday, with Ambassadors Armando Varricchio and Tilman Fertitta representing their countries (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Pax Silica initiative?
The Pax Silica initiative is a US State Department program to bring together allied countries to secure artificial intelligence supply chains, focusing on sectors like semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, and AI models.
Why was Italy's participation in Pax Silica delayed?
Italy's involvement was delayed after a public dispute between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Donald Trump, with Washington criticizing Rome over support in the Iran war.
Who will sign the Italy-US Pax Silica agreement?
Ambassador Armando Varricchio of Italy and US Ambassador Tilman Fertitta will sign the agreement in Brindisi, Italy.
What is the goal of the Pax Silica agreement between Italy and the US?
The goal is to foster an ecosystem that supports growth in supply chains for key AI-related sectors and to reduce dependence on exporting countries.
Where and when will the Pax Silica agreement be signed?
The agreement will be signed on Friday in Brindisi, southern Italy.

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