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Rhine water level close to record lows, cargo vessels keep sailing - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rhine water level close to record lows, cargo vessels keep sailing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Maritime Supply Chain Commodities

Rhine Nears Record-Low Water Levels: Freight Shipping Remains Ongoing

Current Situation and Impact on Freight Shipping

Water Levels and Navigation Challenges

HAMBURG, July 30 (Reuters) - Water levels on the Rhine river in Germany have again fallen in a heatwave and dry weather and are approaching record lows, the country’s inland navigation agency said on Thursday, but freight vessel operators said they are continuing sailings.

Recent Measurements and Forecasts

• Inland navigation agency WSV said the navigable water depth at the chokepoint of Kaub near Koblenz was 29 cm (11.4 inches) on Thursday, approaching the previous record low of 25 cm in 2018. The depth at Kaub could touch 26 cm between Thursday and Monday but is expected to hold above the record low, the agency forecast.

Requirements for Vessel Navigation

• Vessels generally need a navigable depth of 1.5 metres at Kaub to sail fully loaded. The river is deeper than the navigable depth.

Economic Impact and Shipping Adjustments

Reduced Cargo Loads and Increased Costs

• Shallow water means cargo vessels are often only able to sail partly loaded on the river, with extra surcharges increasing costs for cargo owners. Loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, also increasing costs and creating an unwelcome extra expense for German industry currently showing signs of recovery.

Current Shipping Capacity and Operations

• Cargo ships continue to sail but are currently only around 20% full, said Roberto Spranzi, director of the German DTG shipping cooperative which operates about 100 inland waterways freight vessels.

• This means four to five times as many ships are currently needed to transport usual cargo volumes, he said.

Freight Rates and Commodities Affected

• The cost of tanker barge transport from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe, Germany, rose to around €145-€150 ($165.84-$171.56) a ton on Thursday from €45 at the end of June, commodity traders said.

• The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities such as grains, minerals, ores, coal and oil products, including petrol.

Historical Context and Previous Disruptions

• German companies faced supply bottlenecks and production problems in summer 2022 after a drought and heatwave led to unusually low Rhine water levels.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and and René Wagner in Berlin; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Water depth at Kaub is approximately 29 cm on July 30, close to the 2018 low of 25 cm, but expected to stay above it per WSV forecast.
  • With vessels restricted to ~20 % load, four to five times more trips are needed, raising costs; transport costs from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe jumped from €45 at end‑June to €145–€150/ton.
  • Wider industry implications: inland shipping operators and ports are implementing low‑water surcharges, causing cargo to shift to congested road and rail networks.

Frequently Asked Questions

How low are Rhine water levels currently?
At the chokepoint of Kaub near Koblenz, navigable water depth fell to 29 cm, close to the record low of 25 cm set in 2018.
Are cargo vessels still sailing despite low Rhine water levels?
Yes, freight vessel operators continue sailings, but vessels are only carrying about 20% of their full loads.
How are low water levels on the Rhine affecting shipping costs?
Shipping costs have risen sharply, with tanker barge rates from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe increasing to €145-€150 per ton from €45 at the end of June.
Which commodities are transported on the Rhine?
The Rhine is a key shipping route for grains, minerals, ores, coal, and oil products including petrol.
Why do low water levels mean higher costs for German industry?
Cargoes must be split among more vessels sailing partly loaded, increasing surcharges and overall shipping expenses.

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