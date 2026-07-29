Ukraine Confirms F-16 Fighter Jet Crash; Pilot Safe After Frontline Mission

Details of the F-16 Crash Incident

Crash Overview

July 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Air Force said on Wednesday that one of its F-16 fighter aircraft had crashed, but that the pilot was safe after ejecting.

Mission and Cause of Crash

An Air Force statement on Telegram said the aircraft was carrying out a frontline assignment to intercept Russian airborne targets when a malfunction occurred.

Pilot Safety and Investigation

It said the pilot was found safe and transported to a medical institution for treatment. Experts were examining the site where the aircraft came down.

Background on Ukraine's F-16 Fleet

Ukraine has received U.S.-made F-16s from a number of NATO countries, including the Netherlands and Denmark.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by Will Dunham)