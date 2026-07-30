Polish Police Discover Crater Left by Unidentified Object Amid Ukraine Strikes

Incident Overview and Investigation

Discovery of the Crater and Debris

WARSAW, July 30 (Reuters) - Polish police found a crater and scattered debris in a field left by an unidentified object that disappeared from army radars tracking it in domestic airspace during Russian strikes on Ukraine, authorities said on Thursday.

Response to Russian Air Strikes

Poland scrambled fighter jets to secure its airspace after Russian air strikes killed at least 13 in neighbouring Ukraine, including one in Kyiv, the capital, in attacks that spread as far as the western city of Lviv.

Detection and Tracking of the Object

"An unidentified object moving westward was detected in Polish airspace," the operational command of the armed forces said on X, adding that it disappeared from radars soon after the sighting at 3:40 a.m.

Search and Identification Efforts

A Mi-24 helicopter that went to the object's last location to verify and confirm the radar data pinpointed the likely crash site, it added.

"A helicopter crew located the probable crash site of the object in an undeveloped area near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia in the Lublin province."

Details of the Crater and Police Findings

The crater left was about 10 m (33 ft) wide, the interior ministry added on X.

Police in the Lublin region said they received a report of a loud bang in Biłgoraj county, between the villages of Tarnawa Kolonia and Biskupice.

"Officers discovered a crater and scattered debris from an unidentified object in a field located about 2 km (1.2 miles) from the nearest buildings, between the villages," the police added on X.

Public Safety Measures and Media Reports

Sirens sounded in Lublin for a few minutes to warn against the Russian strikes, media said.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)