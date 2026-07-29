Russia says it struck more vessels carrying weapons to Ukraine

Russia Reports Striking Vessels Transporting Weapons to Ukrainian Ports

Russian Military Actions and Impact on Black Sea Shipping

Initial Strikes on Vessels Near Odesa

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russian forces have struck two vessels carrying weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian ports near Odesa, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Verification of Reports

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Additional Strikes and Targets

The ministry later said Russian forces had also hit a fuel storage facility in Odesa, two additional vessels in the port of Pivdennyi near Odesa, and another vessel northwest of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Black Sea.

Allegations of Military Supply Transport

It said, without providing evidence, that all the vessels were being used to transport military supplies to Ukraine.

Broader Context: Escalation in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov

Increased Attacks on Shipping

Russia and Ukraine have both stepped up attacks in recent weeks on shipping in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, driving wheat prices higher.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)