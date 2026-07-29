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Headlines

Russia says it struck more vessels carrying weapons to Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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headlines Defense Geopolitics Shipping Markets

Russia Reports Striking Vessels Transporting Weapons to Ukrainian Ports

Russian Military Actions and Impact on Black Sea Shipping

Initial Strikes on Vessels Near Odesa

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russian forces have struck two vessels carrying weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian ports near Odesa, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Verification of Reports

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Additional Strikes and Targets

The ministry later said Russian forces had also hit a fuel storage facility in Odesa, two additional vessels in the port of Pivdennyi near Odesa, and another vessel northwest of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Black Sea.

Allegations of Military Supply Transport

It said, without providing evidence, that all the vessels were being used to transport military supplies to Ukraine.

Broader Context: Escalation in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov

Increased Attacks on Shipping

Russia and Ukraine have both stepped up attacks in recent weeks on shipping in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, driving wheat prices higher.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia on July 29 said it hit several vessels near Odesa and Snake Island, plus a fuel depot, alleging they were being used to transport military supplies to Ukraine (not independently verified).
  • These incidents occur amid renewed maritime hostilities in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, disrupting critical grain export routes and contributing to recent rallies in wheat futures. Reuters previously reported Ukrainian and Russian vessel strikes triggering sharp price jumps in Paris and Chicago markets. (marketscreener.com)
  • Shipping risks are elevating freight rate premiums and war‑risk surcharges in the region, adding pressure to global agricultural markets. S&P Global reported rising Suezmax tanker rates and elevated insurance costs amid escalating attacks. (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia target in its recent military strikes near Odesa?
Russia targeted two vessels carrying weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian ports near Odesa, as well as a fuel storage facility and additional vessels in the region.
Has Russia provided evidence of the vessels carrying military supplies?
The Russian Defence Ministry claimed the vessels were transporting military supplies to Ukraine but did not provide evidence.
What other locations were reportedly hit besides Odesa?
Russian forces reportedly struck vessels in the port of Pivdennyi near Odesa and another vessel northwest of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Black Sea.
How has recent Black Sea conflict affected markets?
The increase in attacks in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov has driven wheat prices higher amid concerns over shipping risks.

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