Russia says it struck more vessels carrying weapons to Ukraine

Russia Reports Striking Vessels Transporting Weapons to Ukrainian Ports
Russian Military Actions and Impact on Black Sea Shipping
Initial Strikes on Vessels Near Odesa
MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russian forces have struck two vessels carrying weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian ports near Odesa, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
Verification of Reports
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Additional Strikes and Targets
The ministry later said Russian forces had also hit a fuel storage facility in Odesa, two additional vessels in the port of Pivdennyi near Odesa, and another vessel northwest of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Black Sea.
Allegations of Military Supply Transport
It said, without providing evidence, that all the vessels were being used to transport military supplies to Ukraine.
Broader Context: Escalation in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Increased Attacks on Shipping
Russia and Ukraine have both stepped up attacks in recent weeks on shipping in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, driving wheat prices higher.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)