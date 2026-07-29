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Convicted assailant of author Salman Rushdie found guilty of federal terrorism charges - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Convicted assailant of author Salman Rushdie found guilty of federal terrorism charges

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Salman Rushdie's Attacker Convicted on Federal Terrorism Charges in New York

Details of the Attack and Conviction

The 2022 Stabbing Incident

July 29 (Reuters) - The man who stabbed and partially blinded author Salman Rushdie on stage at a New York arts institute in 2022 was found guilty on Wednesday of federal terrorism charges stemming from the attack.

Identity and Charges Against Hadi Matar

Hadi Matar, 28, was convicted of attempting to provide material support to Lebanon's Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, as well as engaging in transnational terrorism and providing material support to terrorists.

Jury Verdict and Trial Timeline

A U.S. District Court jury in Buffalo, New York, returned its guilty verdict on all charges after deliberations of just two hours, capping a trial that began last Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for federal prosecutors.

Background: The Fatwa Against Salman Rushdie

History of Threats Against Rushdie

Rushdie, 79, had faced threats on his life since the 1988 publication of his novel "The Satanic Verses." Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran's supreme leader, denounced the book as blasphemous, leading to a call for Rushdie's death, an edict known as a fatwa.

Matar's Motivation and Planning

Research and Preparation

According to evidence presented at his trial, Matar spent more than a year researching the fatwa before deciding to try fulfilling the edict with an attack on Rushdie while the author was speaking at the Chautauqua Institution in Mayville, New York.

Details of the Attack

Rushdie was stabbed with a knife multiple times in the head, neck, torso and left hand, blinding his right eye and damaging internal organs, requiring emergency surgery and months of recovery.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

State and Federal Convictions

Matar, a U.S. citizen from Fairview, New Jersey, was found guilty of attempted murder in New York state court in 2025, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Federal Sentencing Details

His conviction on federal terrorism charges carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Sentencing was scheduled for November 3.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Matar, already serving 25 years from his 2025 state attempted-murder conviction, now faces additional life‑in‑prison exposure under federal terrorism statutes
  • Prosecutors demonstrated that Matar’s motives were influenced by Hezbollah’s 2006 endorsement of Iran’s 1989 fatwa against Rushdie (apnews.com)
  • The federal trial, held in Buffalo, concluded swiftly with a guilty verdict after only two hours of jury deliberation (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was convicted of attacking Salman Rushdie?
Hadi Matar, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen from Fairview, New Jersey, was convicted.
What charges was Hadi Matar found guilty of?
He was found guilty of federal terrorism charges, including providing material support to Hezbollah and attempted murder.
When and where did the attack on Salman Rushdie occur?
The attack happened in 2022 at the Chautauqua Institution in Mayville, New York.
What injuries did Salman Rushdie sustain during the attack?
Rushdie was stabbed multiple times and lost sight in his right eye, also sustaining severe internal injuries.
What is the possible sentence for Hadi Matar's conviction?
His federal conviction carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, with sentencing scheduled for November 3.

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