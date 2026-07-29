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Mammoth remains revealed in Bulgaria after Danube water levels hit record low - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mammoth remains revealed in Bulgaria after Danube water levels hit record low

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Ancient Mammoth Remains Revealed in Bulgaria as Danube Levels Drop

Discovery of Mammoth Remains Amid Record-Low Danube Levels

Initial Discovery in Ryahovo Village

SOFIA, July 29 (Reuters) - The remains of what is believed to be an ancient mammoth have been revealed in northern Bulgaria, after Danube River water levels receded to a record low level, the BTA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing historians.

The animal's remains were found on Wednesday by a local resident of the Ryahovo village, who noticed the unusual find on the river bed. Villagers then alerted specialists in the Regional History Museum in the nearby town of Ruse.

Expert Examination and Significance

Museum Director Nikolay Nenov told BTA that experts who were sent to the site recognised a lower jaw, two tusks and possibly a mammoth rib, and that the bones will be removed for further examination on Thursday to establish with accuracy the origin and age of the find.

Historical Context and Scientific Importance

"I would not call it a sensation, but any discovery of such ancient remains is very important for science," Nenov said, adding it has been long believed that the site was a swamp where the animal probably died thousands of years ago.

Environmental Factors Leading to the Find

Danube levels have fallen to record lows in recent weeks following the summer's prolonged heat waves and drought that have affected rivers across Europe including key waterways such as the Rhine.

(Reporting by Stoyan Nenov, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by)

Key Takeaways

  • Danube water levels have fallen to seasonally record lows in Bulgaria (e.g. –69 cm at Ruse on July 21), exposing the riverbed where the remains were found (vesti.bg).
  • Similar record-low levels along the Danube in Serbia, Croatia and Hungary have disrupted shipping and revealed shipwrecks, highlighting widespread drought impacts across Europe (kfgo.com).
  • Mammoth remains have previously been recorded at more than 30 sites across Bulgaria’s Danube Plain and surrounding lowlands, indicating this region’s paleontological significance; further examination will clarify the age and context of the newly exposed find (rnhm.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where were the mammoth remains found in Bulgaria?
The mammoth remains were discovered on the river bed near Ryahovo village in northern Bulgaria.
What led to the discovery of the mammoth remains?
The remains were revealed after record low water levels in the Danube River exposed them.
What parts of the mammoth were identified at the site?
Experts identified a lower jaw, two tusks, and possibly a mammoth rib.
Why are Danube River levels unusually low?
Prolonged heat waves and drought across Europe have caused the Danube River levels to fall to record lows.
What will happen to the discovered mammoth remains?
The bones will be removed for further examination to determine their origin and age.

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