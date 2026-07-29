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Headlines

Italy passes law to release thousands of inmates with addictions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Italy Passes Law Allowing Addicted Inmates to Serve Sentences in Rehab

New Legislation Aims to Address Prison Overcrowding and Support Rehabilitation

By Angelo Amante and Alvise Armellini

Background on Prison Overcrowding in Italy

ROME, July 29 (Reuters) - Italy's parliament on Wednesday passed a law potentially allowing thousands of prisoners with drug or alcohol addictions to serve their sentences at home while undergoing rehab programmes in a bid to ease prison overcrowding.

Italian prisons are running at about 140% capacity, according to prisoners' rights group Antigone. It is one of the worst overcrowding records in the European Union, along with France.

Details of the New Law

Eligibility and Potential Impact

Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said the measure could apply to more than 10,000 inmates with drug addictions, out of a prison population of around 65,000. A further 3,700 inmates with alcohol problems could also benefit, according to a parliamentary document.

Concerns and Limitations

Antigone, however, was sceptical about the figures, noting that the release of prisoners depended on several conditions and that funds provided by the law would in theory finance fewer than 600 places in rehab communities.

Government and Political Reactions

Government's Position

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose government generally takes a tough approach to law and order, called the bill "a victory on several fronts" that would reduce pressure on prisons and help steer addicts away from crime.

Her government last year also pledged to create an extra 15,000 prison places, but no new capacity has yet been added.

Political Sensitivities and Opposition

Upcoming Elections and Criticism

Prison reform is politically sensitive for Meloni, with a nationwide election looming next year and the far-right opposition Futuro Nazionale party criticising her and her allies for what they see as them being too soft on crime and immigration.

Futuro Nazionale's Stance

Futuro Nazionale, founded this year by former army general Roberto Vannacci, is climbing fast in the polls, siphoning off support from parties in the ruling coalition. It voted against the prison bill on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini and Angelo Amante; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The law allows potentially over 10,000 drug-addicted and 3,700 alcohol-dependent inmates to transition to home-based sentences with rehab, but actual capacity may be greatly limited by available funding.
  • Italian prisons are severely overcrowded — at about 139 % capacity as of April 30, 2026 — intensifying pressure on the justice system and increasing risks like violence and suicides.
  • Advocates question the law’s efficacy, noting funds only cover under 600 rehab spots, while political tensions rise ahead of national elections with critics accusing the government of being soft on crime.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the new Italian law allow for inmates with addictions?
The law allows thousands of inmates with drug or alcohol addictions to serve their sentences at home while undergoing rehab programmes.
Why was the new prison law introduced in Italy?
The law was introduced to ease Italy's severe prison overcrowding, with prisons running at about 140% capacity.
How many inmates could the new law affect?
Justice Minister Carlo Nordio estimated the law could apply to over 10,000 inmates with drug addictions and about 3,700 with alcohol problems.
Are there any limitations to the implementation of the law?
Yes, prisoners' rights group Antigone noted that actual releases would depend on various conditions and limited funding for rehab places.

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