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Headlines

Greek firefighters battle deadly wildfires on Crete for a second day

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Greek Firefighters Struggle with Deadly Wildfires on Crete for Second Consecutive Day

Ongoing Wildfire Crisis in Greece and Across Europe

Firefighting Efforts and Casualties on Crete

ATHENS, July 30 - Greek firefighters were battling deadly wildfires on the island of Crete for a second day on Thursday, as wildfires continue to spread across Europe following days of devastating blazes in Spain and France.

On Wednesday, three Greek firefighters died battling blazes during high winds on Crete and on the mainland, and two more were lightly injured.

Tragic Losses Among Firefighters

Two firefighters died after becoming trapped in the Crete fire near the village of Krya Vrysi in the centre of the island while they were driving between fire fronts. Another died in a separate fire in the Peloponnese region.

Evacuations and Damage to Property

Hundreds of residents and tourists were evacuated on Wednesday from Krya Vrysi and other nearby villages by sea and by land in the centre of the island as high winds pushed the fire out of control near popular holiday spots.

On Thursday, more than 200 firefighters with dozens of fire engines and water-carrying aircraft battled two wildfires on the island of Crete, where agricultural crops and olive groves were destroyed and warehouses and a few houses were damaged.

Challenges Facing Firefighters

Weather Conditions Hampering Efforts

"Unfortunately there is no improvement, and the latest information indicates that winds will increase later in the day," said Giorgos Tsapakos, deputy regional governor for civil protection on Crete, on SKAI TV.

"Aircraft were unable to operate this morning due to the strong winds," he said.

Wider European Wildfire Threat

Increased Risk in Southern Europe

On Wednesday, the head of the EU's emergency response centre said Greece and Italy were set to face a heightened wildfire risk in the coming weeks.

Climate Change and Heatwaves

Europe, the world's fastest-warming continent, has endured record-breaking heatwaves this year as human-driven climate change intensifies the heat and drought that enable wildfires to spread faster.    

Impact on Spain and France

Blazes have forced large-scale evacuations of people in Spain and France over the last few days, scorching through forests and killing wildlife.

On Wednesday, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska warned of "three tough days" ahead, with strong winds and high temperatures, even as the major fire in the Avila and Madrid region stabilised, allowing authorities to lift some of the evacuation and shelter-in-place orders.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Three firefighters killed—two trapped near Krya Vrysi on Crete, one in the Peloponnese region; two others lightly injured
  • Over 200 firefighters backed by water‑carrying aircraft and dozens of engines battling Crete fires amid wind‑grounded aerial operations
  • EU activated record emergency wildfire response in 2026—777 firefighters pre‑positioned, plus aircraft/helicopters, as Europe faces unprecedented heat and fire risk

Frequently Asked Questions

How many firefighters died in the Crete wildfires?
Three Greek firefighters died battling the wildfires, including two on Crete and one in the Peloponnese region.
What areas in Crete were most affected by the wildfires?
The village of Krya Vrysi and other nearby villages in central Crete were among the most affected, with evacuations ordered.
How have the wildfires impacted local residents and tourists?
Hundreds of residents and tourists were evacuated from central Crete villages by sea and land due to the uncontrolled spread of the fires.
What is causing the spread of wildfires in Greece and Europe?
Record heatwaves and high winds, intensified by climate change, are contributing to the rapid spread of wildfires across Greece and Europe.
What challenges are firefighters facing in controlling the Crete wildfires?
Strong winds have hindered aerial firefighting operations and caused the fires to spread rapidly, making containment difficult.

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