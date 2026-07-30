Two Arrested for Arson as Firefighters Battle Wildfires Near Bordeaux

Wildfires Threaten Bordeaux Region Amid Arson Arrests

Arrests and Firefighting Efforts

BORDEAUX, France, July 30 (Reuters) - Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arson as firefighters battled on Thursday to prevent the spread of wildfires near Bordeaux , the local administration responsible for the area said.

Status of the Fires

The fires had not spread compared to the previous days, the local administration for La Nouvelle Aquitaine et de la Gironde added in a statement on X. The amount of ground burnt remained at 42,000 hectares (103,784 acres).

Impact on Local Community and Tourism

The Bordeaux region is famed for its vineyards and the city is one of the main transport hubs for tourists visiting nearby holiday resorts on the Atlantic coast. Thousands have had to evacuated in order to escape the flames and smoke.

Wider Context: European Heatwave

The fires have emanated as Europe faces an intense summer heatwave, which has also resulted in blazes breaking out in Spain and Greece.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yves Herman, Juliette Jabkhiro, Elizabeth Howcroft, Janis Laizans, Lauren Bacquie, Sarah Meyssonnier, Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)