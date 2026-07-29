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Drought declared across half of England after hot, dry weather - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Drought declared across half of England after hot, dry weather

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Drought Declared Across Half of England Following Heatwaves and Dry Weather

England Faces Severe Drought Conditions Amid Record Temperatures

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Half of England has been declared in drought after exceptionally low rainfall and prolonged high temperatures depleted rivers and reservoirs, Britain's Environment Agency said on Wednesday.

Rainfall and Weather Patterns

• July has seen just 7% of its long-term average rainfall so far, falling to 1% in parts of southern England. Large areas of central, eastern and southern England are experiencing a rapidly developing "flash drought".

Affected Regions

• Seven regions - London, East Anglia, the Thames Valley, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Devon and Cornwall, the West Midlands, and Wessex, are now officially in drought.

Impact on Water Resources

• Some 78% of England's rivers are below normal levels and reservoir storage has fallen to 75.3% of capacity. Seven water companies have introduced water-use restrictions affecting about 23 million customers.

Historical Context and Temperature Records

Recent Droughts

• The Environment Agency said this was England's third drought in five years, following those in 2022 and 2025.

Temperature Milestones

UK and England Records

• The Met Office on Wednesday confirmed a new UK and England June temperature record of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4°Fahrenheit).

• The figure exceeded the previously reported provisional reading of 37.7C and is now the highest June temperature recorded in the United Kingdom.

Regional Records

• The Met Office also confirmed June temperature records for Wales and Northern Ireland, while rejecting some provisional records from stations that did not meet required standards.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Kirsten Donovan )

Key Takeaways

  • July saw just 3% of average rainfall in parts of England, intensifying a flash drought and lowering reservoir storage to 75.3% of capacity (gov.uk)
  • About 84% of rivers are below normal flow levels, prompting water-use restrictions from seven water companies affecting some 23 million customers (gov.uk)
  • June heat in the UK was exceptional, with England recording a provisional national June maximum of 37.7 °C, surpassing the previous June record by over 2 °C (metoffice.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has England been declared in drought?
Exceptionally low rainfall and prolonged high temperatures have depleted rivers and reservoirs, prompting the Environment Agency to declare drought across half of England.
What areas are affected by the drought in England?
Seven regions including London, East Anglia, the Thames Valley, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Devon and Cornwall, the West Midlands, and Wessex are now officially in drought.
How many people are impacted by water restrictions?
Water-use restrictions introduced by seven water companies are currently affecting about 23 million customers.
What records have been broken during this drought?
The Met Office confirmed a new UK and England June temperature record of 38°C (100.4°F), the highest June temperature ever recorded in the UK.
How often has England experienced drought recently?
This is England's third drought in five years, following similar events in 2022 and 2025.

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