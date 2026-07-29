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Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Poland's Tusk talk about defence, history - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Poland's Tusk talk about defence, history

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Ukraine's Zelenskiy and Poland's Tusk Address Defence, History, Refugees

Main Discussions Between Zelenskiy and Tusk

July 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday discussed defence cooperation as well as historical issues and the well-being of Ukrainian refugees in Poland, matters that have bedevilled their relations.

Defence Cooperation and Security Concerns

Zelenskiy, stopping in the southeastern city of Lublin on his way home from talks in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump, said the two men discussed the outcome of his U.S. visit and "protection from cruel Russian strikes," particularly anti-ballistic weapons, a critical issue in Kyiv's war with Russia.

A video posted on Telegram showed both men smiling as they sat around a table alongside other officials.

Tusk, writing on the X social media platform, said the talks centred on "the outcomes of (Zelenskiy's) visit to the United States and the security of Poland, Ukraine, and all of Europe."

Anti-Ballistic Weapons and Regional Security

Zelenskiy also said discussions focused on "the historical dialogue", interpretations of World War Two events which have pitting Warsaw against Kyiv in recent months.

Historical Issues and Diplomatic Tensions

World War Two Interpretations

The dispute came to a head when Zelenskiy named an army unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, a nationalist military group admired by many in Ukraine for fighting both German invaders and Soviet forces. The group is reviled in Poland for its record of taking part in wartime massacres of Poles.

Controversy Over Honours and Investigations

In June, Poland's President Karol Nawrocki stripped Zelenskiy of Poland's top honour over the dispute. Zelenskiy has since pledged to expand investigations into those killings.

Ukrainian Refugees in Poland

Security and Well-being of Refugees

Zelenskiy said the two leaders had also discussed "security challenges which are, unfortunately, important to our people so that Ukrainians forced to leave their homes in the war and find refuge in Poland feel safe."

Recent Hate Crimes and Social Tensions

A series of hate crimes directed at Ukrainian refugees have been reported in Polish cities in recent months as initial sympathy with the plight of those forced to flee has given way to weariness at the presence of large numbers of refugees.

Tusk on Tuesday called for an end to xenophobic attacks against Ukrainians.

He spoke after a video shared widely on social media showed three Poles beating up a Ukrainian man and his girlfriend in Wroclaw. Two of the attackers were arrested on Monday.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and by Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy and Tusk reaffirmed collaboration on defence and outcomes of Zelenskiy’s U.S. visit, focusing on protection from Russian strikes.
  • Historical disputes—particularly over WWII interpretations and Zelenskiy’s naming of a military unit after the UPA—continue to strain bilateral ties.
  • Incidents of hate crimes against Ukrainian refugees in Poland have surged over 30% in the first half of 2026, prompting calls to end xenophobic violence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Zelenskiy and Tusk discuss during their meeting?
They discussed defence cooperation, historical issues, and the well-being of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
Why is there tension between Ukraine and Poland over wartime history?
Tensions arose from differing interpretations of World War Two events and actions of groups like the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.
What security concerns were addressed in the talks?
The talks covered protection from Russian strikes, especially with anti-ballistic weapons, and overall security for Poland and Ukraine.
What has been the experience of Ukrainian refugees in Poland recently?
Ukrainian refugees have faced hate crimes and increasing weariness from locals, prompting calls to end xenophobic attacks.
Why did Poland strip President Zelenskiy of its top honour?
Poland's President revoked the honour due to disputes over Zelenskiy naming an army unit after a controversial nationalist group.

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