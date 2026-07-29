Russia Launches Ballistic Missile Strike on Kyiv: Mayor Issues Urgent Warning

Details of the Ballistic Missile Attack on Kyiv

Initial Reports and Mayor's Statement

July 30 (Reuters) - Russia was striking the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with ballistic missiles in the early hours of Thursday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post, asking people to seek shelter.

Eyewitness Accounts and Explosions

Multiple explosions were heard in the city, according to a Reuters witness. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had warned on Wednesday that a massive Russian attack on Ukraine was likely.

Impact on Infrastructure

A few non-residential sites in Kyiv caught fire, Klitschko said.

International Response and Defensive Measures

Ukraine's Appeal for Anti-Missile Defences

Zelenskiy said that the safety of Ukrainians depended on the willingness of allies to provide anti-missile defences, as he returned from the United States where he said President Donald Trump agreed to give Ukraine licenses for Patriot missiles.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)