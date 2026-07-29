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Russia striking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, mayor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Russia Launches Ballistic Missile Strike on Kyiv: Mayor Issues Urgent Warning

Details of the Ballistic Missile Attack on Kyiv

Initial Reports and Mayor's Statement

July 30 (Reuters) - Russia was striking the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with ballistic missiles in the early hours of Thursday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post, asking people to seek shelter.

Eyewitness Accounts and Explosions

Multiple explosions were heard in the city, according to a Reuters witness. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had warned on Wednesday that a massive Russian attack on Ukraine was likely.

Impact on Infrastructure

A few non-residential sites in Kyiv caught fire, Klitschko said.

International Response and Defensive Measures

Ukraine's Appeal for Anti-Missile Defences

Zelenskiy said that the safety of Ukrainians depended on the willingness of allies to provide anti-missile defences, as he returned from the United States where he said President Donald Trump agreed to give Ukraine licenses for Patriot missiles.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Ballistic missiles struck Kyiv early on Thursday, July 30, prompting the mayor to warn residents to seek shelter and reporting fires at several non‑residential sites.
  • Ukrainian President Zelenskiy had earlier cautioned that a major Russian assault was likely, underscoring Kyiv’s urgent need for enhanced air‑defence systems.
  • At a recent NATO summit, President Trump pledged a US license allowing Ukraine to produce Patriot anti‑missile interceptors—a potential boost for Kyiv's defensive capabilities, though analysts warn production may take years.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kyiv according to the mayor?
Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that Russia launched ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv, causing multiple explosions and fires.
When did Russia strike Kyiv with ballistic missiles?
The strikes occurred in the early hours of Thursday, as reported by Mayor Klitschko on July 30.
What did President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warn about?
President Zelenskiy warned that a massive Russian attack on Ukraine was likely and stressed the need for anti-missile defenses.
How did Kyiv residents respond to the missile strikes?
Residents were urged by the mayor to seek shelter following the missile strikes and multiple explosions in the city.
What international support did Ukraine seek after the attacks?
Zelenskiy said Ukraine's safety relied on allies providing anti-missile defenses, adding that President Trump agreed to supply Patriot missile licenses.

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