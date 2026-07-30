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Oil prices slip as tankers continue to ply Middle East conflict zones - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices slip as tankers continue to ply Middle East conflict zones

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Middle East Commodities

Oil Prices Fall as Tankers Continue Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Market Reactions and Geopolitical Developments Impacting Oil Prices

By Colleen Howe

Oil Price Movements and Market Volatility

BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices gave up some of their gains on Thursday as oil tankers continued to make their way out of the Middle East even as tensions there escalated, with the U.S.-Iran war spreading beyond its main fronts.

Brent futures fell 79 cents, or 0.9%, to $87.30 a barrel as of 0015 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 76 cents, or 0.9%, to $83.70 a barrel. Brent settled up 7.91% in the previous session and WTI up 6.56% in one of the sharpest spikes of the Iran war, reversing a 5% plunge on Tuesday after a pause in hostilities in the U.S.-Iran war.

Shipping Data and Alternative Routes

Thirty-nine commodity ships passed through the Bab el-Mandeb strait into the Red Sea on Tuesday, the highest number since July 19, with only a few transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, preliminary shipping data showed.

"While overall volumes are reduced, oil continues to leak out of the region through multiple channels, and additional workarounds are being explored. The longer this situation persists, the more these alternative routes and methods will erode Iran's leverage over the Strait of Hormuz," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

Strategic Importance of Shipping Routes

The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important oil shipping route, through which around a fifth of global oil and gas flows previously passed. It has been largely blocked since the start of the U.S.-Iran war in February despite efforts to reach a diplomatic breakthrough on the passage of ships through the strait. 

Iran has ruled out an Omani proposed for regional joint management of the strait, a senior Iran official said on Wednesday.

Escalation of Regional Conflict

U.S.-Saudi strikes hit Iran-backed paramilitary forces in Iraq on Wednesday, the first time that Saudi had publicly joined U.S. air strikes, in retaliation for drone attacks on Saudi oil targets launched from Iraq.

That marked the resumption of U.S. strikes in the Middle East, since President Donald Trump over the weekend called off a bombing campaign amid dwindling munitions.

Iran also said that it had fired on U.S. bases in Jordan and struck three tankers that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz through what it said was an unauthorised route.

Red Sea Security and Houthi Threats

Sources said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia was seeking to build a coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthi attacks. 

The Iran-backed group in Yemen said on July 20 that it would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, expanding attacks on tankers and opening another new front in the Iran War in a push to also disrupt shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, the second most important oil shipping channel.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude fell 79 cents (–0.9%) to $87.30/barrel and WTI slipped 76 cents (–0.9%) to $83.70/barrel as of 00:15 GMT on July 30, after steep gains in the prior session—including a 7.91% jump for Brent and 6.56% for WTI following renewed Iran‑U.S. hostilities (apnews.com).
  • Thirty‑nine ships transited Bab el‑Mandeb into the Red Sea on July 28, the highest daily count since July 19, showing continued maritime flows despite Iran‑triggered disruptions; Strait of Hormuz traffic remains low (reddit.com).
  • Market analysts say the persistence of oil flows via alternative routes erodes Iran’s blockade leverage—additional workarounds are under consideration, potentially dampening future supply‑shock premiums (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall despite ongoing Middle East conflict?
Oil prices dropped as tankers continued to export oil from the region, despite heightened tensions and conflict, which reduced Iran's leverage.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz for oil shipping?
The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important oil shipping route, previously handling about a fifth of global oil and gas flows.
How are alternative shipping routes affecting the oil market?
Alternative routes and methods for oil export are lessening the impact of blockades and maintaining some oil flow from the Middle East.
How did recent events impact Brent and WTI crude prices?
Brent fell 0.9% to $87.30, and WTI slipped 0.9% to $83.70, after sharp gains and volatility driven by conflict and shifting tanker routes.
What measures are being taken to protect Red Sea shipping?
Saudi Arabia is seeking to form a coalition to protect Red Sea shipping amid threats from Houthi attacks and increased regional aggression.

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