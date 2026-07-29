Thorsten Frei Appointed as German Conservatives’ New Faction Chief in Bundestag
Leadership Changes within Germany's Ruling Conservatives
Appointment of Thorsten Frei
BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - Germany's ruling conservatives voted to appoint Thorsten Frei, a confidant of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as their new parliamentary faction chief on Wednesday, sources said, part of an ongoing reshuffle that has sparked a backlash against Merz.
Background on the Reshuffle
Reactions and Backlash
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Thomas Seythal)