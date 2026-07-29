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German conservatives appoint Merz ally Frei as faction chief, sources say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

German conservatives appoint Merz ally Frei as faction chief, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Politics Germany

Thorsten Frei Appointed as German Conservatives’ New Faction Chief in Bundestag

Leadership Changes within Germany's Ruling Conservatives

Appointment of Thorsten Frei

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - Germany's ruling conservatives voted to appoint Thorsten Frei, a confidant of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as their new parliamentary faction chief on Wednesday, sources said, part of an ongoing reshuffle that has sparked a backlash against Merz.

Background on the Reshuffle

Reactions and Backlash

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Thorsten Frei, currently head of the Federal Chancellery, has been proposed by Merz and CSU leader Söder to succeed Jens Spahn as CDU/CSU faction chairman, with a vote expected July 29.
  • Frei, a long-standing confidant of Merz, previously served as parliamentary chief whip and is seen as key to maintaining coalition cohesion and Stability.
  • The reshuffle, including Frei’s elevation and appointments like Nina Warken as chancellery head, has intensified criticism within the party, reflecting broader discontent with Merz’s political strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the new parliamentary faction chief of German conservatives?
Thorsten Frei, a confidant of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, was appointed as the new parliamentary faction chief.
When was Thorsten Frei appointed as the faction chief?
Thorsten Frei was appointed on Wednesday, July 29.
Why is there backlash against Friedrich Merz regarding the appointment?
The appointment is part of an ongoing reshuffle within the party, which has sparked backlash against Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Who reported on the appointment of Thorsten Frei?
The appointment was reported by Andreas Rinke and written by Matthias Williams.

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