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Headlines

In Serbia's scorched dunes, foresters plan for an even hotter future

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Forestry Climate Change Environment Serbia Wildfires

Serbian Foresters Rebuild Deliblatska Pescara Reserve For Hotter Futures

By Aleksandar Vasovic

Restoration Efforts and Challenges in Deliblatska Pescara Reserve

Assessing the Aftermath of Wildfires

BELGRADE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - More than a month after flames tore through Serbia's Deliblatska Pescara reserve, foresters are facing tough choices as they work on plans to restore its unique dunes and woodlands and give them a better chance against future wildfires.

One core dilemma — what to keep and what to replace in a still-smoldering area where forest fires used to be rare, but are now expected to become more common with the ravages of global warming.

Long-Term Outlook for Forest Recovery

The changes, when they come, will take years to settle in, said Jovana Devetakovic, a lecturer at the University of Belgrade’s Faculty of Forestry. 

“For the first 15, 20 or even 25 years, it likely won’t look like a forest — it will look like low shrubland,” she told Reuters.

Damage assessment on its own is a year's work, she said. 

Steps Toward Restoration

Clearing and Preparing the Land

Then will come the removal of ravaged material, including half-burned or weakened trees — a very gradual process to make sure it does not fuel new blazes or create breeding grounds for bark beetles that threaten healthy forests.

Deciding What to Replant

Then there are the choices on what to replant — birch, poplar, ash and oak could all replace highly flammable conifers in the reserve about 80 km (50 miles) from the capital Belgrade.

Black pines and black locust trees have studded its horizon for more than two centuries. But replanted plots of those trees have fallen victim to past blazes, particularly major fires in 1996 and 2007.

Expert Opinions on Reforestation Strategies

"The real question is: do you want Robinia (black locust) and Pinus nigra (black pine) in this ecosystem?” asked Alexander Held, a senior expert with the European Forest Institute, an organisation backed by 30 European states.

He advised against rushing into large-scale replanting, and recommended a three-to-five-year observation period in areas without immediate risks of erosion.

Regional and Global Context

Fire Trends and Climate Change

Data from the European Forest Fire Information System show that 2023 to 2025 was the worst three-year period for fires in Serbia this century.

In a sign of how far things have changed, experts are now drawing parallels with traditionally much drier regions.

Lessons from Abroad

Greece faced a similar problem when it reforested sandy parts of the West Peloponnese after the wildfire of 2007, said Theocharis Zagas, Emeritus Professor of Forestry and Natural Environment at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

"Special methods must be applied, using organic material in planting holes and materials that catch water and improve soil humidity,” he said.

(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas in Athens; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Since early August 2026, wildfires have ravaged thousands of hectares of the Deliblatska Sands reserve, with efforts involving helicopters, personnel, and international aid to contain the blaze. (apnews.com)
  • Restoration planning is underway: initial damage assessment may take a year, followed by cautious removal of weakened trees, to avoid future fire risks and bark beetle outbreaks. (ekologija.gov.rs)
  • Forestry experts recommend replacing highly flammable black pines and black locusts with less fire-prone native broadleaf species, and suggest delaying replanting by 3–5 years in some areas to monitor regrowth and erosion risks. (eupravozato.mondo.rs)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What challenges are foresters facing in restoring Deliblatska Pescara?
Foresters face tough decisions on which trees to replant and how to prevent future wildfires, considering climate change and increased fire risk.
Which types of trees are being considered for replanting?
Foresters are considering birch, poplar, ash, and oak to replace highly flammable conifers like black pine and black locust.
Why is it important to remove damaged tree material gradually?
Gradual removal ensures that it does not fuel new fires or create habitats for bark beetles that threaten healthy forests.
How long will it take for the reserve to start recovering?
Full recovery is expected to take 15–25 years, with initial restoration appearing as low shrubland rather than forest.
What lessons are being applied from other wildfire recovery efforts?
Foresters are using techniques from Greece, like planting with organic material to retain water and improve soil humidity.

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