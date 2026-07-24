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Two policemen injured in Malta shooting - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Two policemen injured in Malta shooting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Crime Malta law enforcement Breaking News

Two Policemen Injured in Shooting at Malta Construction Site Near Valletta

Incident Overview and Investigation

Details of the Shooting Incident

VALLETTA, July 24 (Reuters) - Two policemen were shot and injured on Saturday in an incident at a construction site in St Julians, six miles from Malta's capital Valletta.

A police spokesman said one of the officers had suffered serious face and neck injuries while the other one was slightly injured.

Historical Context

It is the first time in many years that officers in Malta had been shot while on duty.

Circumstances Leading to the Incident

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear but the spokesman said the officers had intervened after complaints about noise from a construction site.

Sequence of Events

Times of Malta said two men, both reported to be Maltese nationals, started a fire beneath a crane following an apparent dispute over the construction work.

One of them left but the other stayed on site and started shooting when police arrived. He later surrendered after negotiations and was arrested.

The man who had left the scene was also arrested.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Christopher Scicluna; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack occurred amid Malta’s record‑low crime environment — in 2025 the crime rate fell to 27 offences per 1,000 residents, the lowest ever recorded in the country’s recent history (maltadaily.mt).
  • This marks a rare instance of officers being shot on duty in Malta, where violent incidents involving police are exceedingly uncommon (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Police responded after noise complaints at a construction site. According to Times of Malta, two Maltese men lit a fire beneath a crane; one fled and was arrested, while the other shot at arriving officers before surrendering (timesofmalta.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the shooting incident involving policemen occur in Malta?
The incident happened at a construction site in St Julians, six miles from Malta's capital, Valletta.
How many policemen were injured in the Malta shooting?
Two policemen were injured, with one suffering serious face and neck injuries and the other slightly injured.
What led to the police being present at the construction site?
Police intervened after complaints about noise from a construction site in St Julians.
Were any suspects arrested following the shooting incident in Malta?
Yes, two men were arrested after the shooting, both reported to be Maltese nationals.
Is this type of incident common for police in Malta?
No, it is the first time in many years that officers in Malta had been shot while on duty.

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