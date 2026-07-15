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Italy's coalition vows to pursue election law reform after setback - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's coalition vows to pursue election law reform after setback

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Politics Finance Europe Elections Government

Italy’s Coalition Commits to Election Law Reform Despite Parliamentary Setback

Main Developments in Italy's Election Law Reform

By Angelo Amante

ROME, July 15 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition on Wednesday vowed to press ahead with a new election law, a day after a bruising parliamentary defeat on a key aspect of the reform.

In a secret ballot on Tuesday, a proposal championed by Meloni's Brothers of Italy to allow electors to express preference votes for candidates on party lists was defeated by a single vote, partly due to ruling coalition defections.

The loss, which triggered opposition calls for Meloni to resign, has highlighted strains within the coalition before a general election due next year. It represents another major blow for the prime minister after a stinging defeat at a referendum on a justice reform in March.

Coalition's Response and Future Plans

"It is crucial to go ahead with this law that guarantees stability," Enrico Costa, Forza Italia's lower house leader, told Corriere della Sera newspaper, ruling out the possibility that the setback could trigger a wider political crisis.

The ruling bloc, comprising Brothers of Italy, the League and Forza Italia, has proposed a fully proportional system with a seat bonus guaranteeing a majority to any coalition winning more than 42% of the vote.

Defections in the Ranks

Barring any surprise political crisis, Meloni, in power since 2022, is due to become postwar Italy's longest-serving prime minister in September. On Tuesday she said missing votes from her allies "call for a reflection."

Politicians said around 30 coalition lawmakers had defied the government line in the vote, provoking Meloni's anger. "We gave it a try. The swamp won again," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

"Given the razor-thin margin, the result looks less like a coordinated revolt than the cumulative effect of multiple pockets of discontent within the coalition, which ultimately sank the proposal," analyst Lorenzo Pregliasco wrote on X.

Implications for Upcoming Elections

Meloni's Brothers of Italy remains the most popular party, but recent opinion polls show the ruling coalition trailing the centre-left alliance led by the Democratic Party and the 5-Star Movement. Surveys suggest that the 2027 election could produce no clear winner and a hung parliament.

Contentious Preferences

Under the current electoral system, about one third of lawmakers are elected via first-past-the-post constituencies, with the rest elected by proportional representation via lists drawn up by party leaderships.

Meloni's proposal would have allowed parties to retain considerable influence over the selection of elected candidates. It would also have rewarded parties that can form pre-election pacts, which her coalition did to great effect in the 2022 election.

Impact on Smaller Parties and Opposition

According to a simulation by pollster YouTrend, candidates from smaller parties such as Forza Italia and the League would be less likely to secure election under a system with preference voting.

The opposition has criticised the electoral reform as an attempt by Meloni to boost her re-election chances, since the first-past-the-post system she is seeking to abolish tends to favour the centre-left bloc.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Alvise Armellini and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • In a secret lower‑house vote on July 14, the amendment to reintroduce preference votes was defeated 188‑187, with defections within the coalition from Forza Italia and the League weakening Meloni’s position (marketscreener.com).
  • Enrico Costa of Forza Italia emphasized the need to continue with the reform to guarantee stability and ruled out a broader political crisis (rainews.it).
  • The broader proposed election law envisions a proportional system with a substantial majority bonus—70 seats in the Chamber and 35 in the Senate—for coalitions exceeding 42%, although the inclusion of preference votes remains a contested issue (repubblica.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent setback for Italy's coalition government?
Italy's ruling coalition suffered a parliamentary defeat on a key election law reform proposal due to a single-vote loss and internal defections.

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