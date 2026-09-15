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Exclusive-UniCredit wants Commerzbank CEO and chair to leave, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-UniCredit wants Commerzbank CEO and chair to leave, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Finance Banking Merkets Mergers & Acquisitions Germany UniCredit Commerzbank

UniCredit Presses for CEO and Chairman Exit in Commerzbank Takeover Effort

UniCredit's Takeover Bid and Leadership Dispute

By Tom Sims and Valentina Za

FRANKFURT/MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel does not want Bettina Orlopp to remain as Commerzbank CEO and is opposed to Berlin keeping two supervisory board seats, three people with knowledge of the matter said, as he moves towards taking over the German bank.

UniCredit also wants Commerzbank Chairman Jens Weidmann to leave, two of the people said.

Key Meeting Between UniCredit and German Officials

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil and Orcel met on Monday on the Italian bank's takeover plans, a turning point in the two-year battle for control of one of Germany's biggest banks after Berlin failed in its attempt to stymie a takeover. Both called the meeting "constructive."

UniCredit did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Commerzbank dismissed any changes in management, saying "The board of Commerzbank AG has running contracts, the supervisory board is elected by the general assembly, and there's full alignment on strategy."

Germany's finance ministry declined to comment further, after saying on Monday it wants to keep two board seats.

Uncertainty Over Board Seats and Leadership Roles

It was unclear if the leadership roles or UniCredit's opposition to the German government maintaining two board seats were discussed at Monday's meeting in Berlin.

"We are currently represented on Commerzbank's supervisory board and will continue to be," Klingbeil told reporters on Tuesday, adding: "And, naturally, if and when the time comes, we also expect to be represented on UniCredit's board".

New Shareholder Representatives and Ongoing Tensions

Orlopp's Position and UniCredit's Strategy

NEW SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVES

Orlopp said last month she was not feeling pressure to give up her role after the months-long ownership battle over Germany's second-largest bank, which both the Commerzbank CEO and Weidmann have said should remain independent.

Orcel repeatedly said over the summer he wanted to engage with Commerzbank employee representatives, local authorities and central government, leaving out Orlopp and Weidmann. UniCredit is in a position to call an extraordinary shareholder meeting and appoint new shareholder representatives at Commerzbank, he said.

Historical Context: Germany's Stake and Board Rights

Germany won the right to appoint two board members when it rescued Commerzbank in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

It retains a stake of 13.3% and it is not clear how UniCredit could block Berlin retaining two members while it remains a shareholder.

Berlin's Demands and Conditions for Takeover

In addition to the board seats, Berlin has set out a number of other demands relating to a UniCredit takeover, including Commerzbank remaining listed on the stock exchange, keeping its base in Frankfurt and continuing to finance German medium-sized companies at home and abroad.

Implications for the German Banking Sector

Shifting Attitudes and Potential Impact

After months of resistance, German government officials and Commerzbank executives softened their stance on a potential deal after UniCredit amassed a stake of nearly 50%.

Now German officials are hoping to protect jobs as well as the brand of a bank that plays a critical role in financing the medium-sized companies in Europe's largest economy, whose government is in the throes of a political crisis.

Scale of the Potential Combined Bank

A combination of UniCredit and Commerzbank would create a bank with more than €1.3 trillion in assets across two of the euro zone's largest economies.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Valentina Za; additional reporting by Maria Martinez and Christian Kraemer; editing by Friederike Heine and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • UniCredit wants Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp and Chairman Jens Weidmann to step down amid its takeover approach (tagesschau.de)
  • Germany’s finance minister, Lars Klingbeil, maintains the state’s right to two supervisory board seats due to its ~12‑13 % stake from the 2009 bailout (tagesschau.de)
  • UniCredit has amassed close to 50 % voting rights but cannot unilaterally impose structural changes without regulatory approvals and super‑majorities (commerzbank.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does UniCredit want Commerzbank's CEO and chairman to leave?
UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel opposes retaining Bettina Orlopp as Commerzbank CEO and Jens Weidmann as chairman as part of its strategy to gain control over Commerzbank.
What is Berlin's role in the Commerzbank takeover?
Berlin holds two supervisory board seats in Commerzbank and wants to retain them, as the German government owns a 13.3% stake following the bank's 2009 bailout.
What are Germany’s demands regarding the UniCredit takeover?
Germany wants Commerzbank to remain listed, keep its Frankfurt base, continue financing German companies, and protect jobs in any potential deal.
How much of Commerzbank does UniCredit currently own?
UniCredit has amassed a stake of nearly 50% in Commerzbank, strengthening its position in the takeover process.
What could the merger of UniCredit and Commerzbank mean for the European banking sector?
A combined UniCredit and Commerzbank would create a major bank with over €1.3 trillion in assets, influencing banking in two of the eurozone's largest economies.

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