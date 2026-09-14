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Final report on Lucy Letby baby murders due, amid growing questions about convictions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Final report on Lucy Letby baby murders due, amid growing questions about convictions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Final Lucy Letby Baby Murders Report Spotlights Convictions, Hospital Oversight

Inquiry Findings and Ongoing Controversy

Background of the Lucy Letby Case

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A public inquiry into Lucy Letby's murder of seven newborn babies was due to publish its final report on Tuesday, amid growing questions about whether the former British nurse's convictions were based on flawed medical evidence.

Letby was convicted in 2023 of seven counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder between June 2015 and June 2016 while working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northern England, making her Britain's most prolific serial child killer of modern times.

Convictions and Sentencing

Letby, who was convicted after a retrial of a further attempted murder, was sentenced to life without parole and the government ordered a public inquiry into her case, seeking to learn the lessons from her crimes.

Focus of the Public Inquiry

The inquiry has focused on how the killings went undetected, and looked at the hospital's response to concerns raised about Letby before her arrest.

Medical Evidence and Legal Challenges

Some medical experts and specialists, though, have publicly questioned elements of the prosecution's evidence, even after Letby has lost an attempt to overturn her convictions, which has prompted an angry response from police.

Criminal Cases Review Commission

Letby's only remaining route to try to challenge her convictions is via the Criminal Cases Review Commission, an independent body that reviews potential miscarriages of justice and is considering an application from Letby's legal team.

In the meantime, however, the public inquiry has continued and its chair last year rejected a request to pause its work.

Inquiry Chair's Response

The inquiry's chair, Kathryn Thirlwall, said criticism of Letby's convictions was beyond her work, and said "noise" around the case had caused additional distress to the babies' families.

Potential Impact of the Final Report

Her report will likely be seized upon by those who assert Letby's innocence – particularly any findings about conditions at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Ongoing Investigations and Hospital Oversight

Earlier this year, the Crown Prosecution Service said there was insufficient evidence to bring any further charges relating to Letby's time working at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women's Hospital.

Three senior managers at the Countess of Chester Hospital were arrested last year on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and remain under investigation, police said.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The Thirlwall Inquiry, chaired by Lady Justice Kathryn Thirlwall, will issue its final report on 15 September 2026 in Liverpool. (thirlwall.public-inquiry.uk)
  • An international panel of medical experts and statisticians have recently cast serious doubt on the safety of Letby's convictions, challenging key elements such as the insulin poisoning evidence and the shift‑chart statistical analysis. (theguardian.com)
  • Two leading experts—Helen Shannon and Geoff Chase—recently withdrew from Letby’s defence team, citing concerns that some arguments made were inconsistent with established science and physiology. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of the public inquiry into Lucy Letby?
The inquiry examines how Letby's crimes went undetected and assesses the hospital's response to concerns raised before her arrest.
What is the Criminal Cases Review Commission’s role in the case?
The Commission is considering an application from Letby's legal team to review her convictions for possible miscarriages of justice.
Have any hospital managers faced investigation due to this case?
Yes, three senior managers at the Countess of Chester Hospital were arrested and remain under investigation for gross negligence manslaughter.
Will the inquiry address claims of Letby's innocence?
The inquiry chair stated criticism of Letby's convictions falls outside the inquiry’s scope, though the final report may influence supporters’ views.

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