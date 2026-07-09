Hugo Boss Advises Shareholders Against Accepting Frasers Group’s Takeover Offer

Overview of Frasers Group’s Takeover Bid and Hugo Boss’s Response

BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - German fashion brand Hugo Boss on Thursday recommended that shareholders do not accept Frasers Group's voluntary takeover offer, saying the British company's offer price of €38 ($43.45) per share was not adequate.

Details of the Takeover Offer

The offer, which was just a 4.3% premium to its price at the time, does not reflect Hugo Boss' value and future potential, the company said in a statement.

Hugo Boss’s Financial Performance and Strategic Direction

Hugo Boss has suffered falling sales and profits, and CEO Daniel Grieder is trying to turn the business around.

Frasers Group’s Stake and Regulatory Implications

Frasers, which holds around 26% of the company, launched the offer to increase its stake in the German company beyond 30% — the threshold above which German regulations require it to make a full acquisition offer to other shareholders.

Leadership and Market Challenges

Grieder, who took over five years ago, aimed to make the brand a global leader, but his expansion plans came to fruition just as consumer demand started to weaken post-pandemic amid surging inflation.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8747 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray and Helen Reid; Editing by Linda Pasquini and Jan Harvey)