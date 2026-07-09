Informa’s Chair John Rishton to Step Down in 2027, Tom Glocer Named Chair-Elect

Leadership Transition at Informa

July 9 (Reuters) - Informa, the world's largest exhibitions group, said on Thursday that Chair John Rishton would step down, with former Reuters chief Tom Glocer appointed chair-elect to succeed him following a managed transition.

Key Details of the Announcement

Here are some details:

Tom Glocer’s Appointment

• Glocer, 66, will join the board in October and become non-executive chair of Informa in 2027.

Glocer's Professional Background

• Glocer was CEO of Reuters and became the first chief executive of the combined Thomson Reuters Group after Thomson completed its acquisition of Reuters in 2008.

Leadership Perspectives

• "Tom Glocer's experience, knowledge and background in technology, data and international markets, will be invaluable to us as we continue to pursue growth and expansion," CEO Stephen Carter said.

John Rishton’s Tenure

• Rishton, 68, joined Informa's board in 2016 and became chair in 2021. He has overseen the company's international expansion and growth across industry categories.

Editorial Information

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)