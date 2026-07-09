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Finance

UK's Informa's chair Rishton to step down in 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Informa’s Chair John Rishton to Step Down in 2027, Tom Glocer Named Chair-Elect

Leadership Transition at Informa

July 9 (Reuters) - Informa, the world's largest exhibitions group, said on Thursday that Chair John Rishton would step down, with former Reuters chief Tom Glocer appointed chair-elect to succeed him following a managed transition.

Key Details of the Announcement

Here are some details:

Tom Glocer’s Appointment

• Glocer, 66, will join the board in October and become non-executive chair of Informa in 2027.

Glocer's Professional Background

• Glocer was CEO of Reuters and became the first chief executive of the combined Thomson Reuters Group after Thomson completed its acquisition of Reuters in 2008.

Leadership Perspectives

• "Tom Glocer's experience, knowledge and background in technology, data and international markets, will be invaluable to us as we continue to pursue growth and expansion," CEO Stephen Carter said.

John Rishton’s Tenure

• Rishton, 68, joined Informa's board in 2016 and became chair in 2021. He has overseen the company's international expansion and growth across industry categories.

Editorial Information

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • John Rishton, Informa chair since June 2021, joined the board in September 2016 with deep financial and international experience (informa.com).
  • Tom Glocer, ex-CEO of Reuters and first CEO of Thomson Reuters, will join Informa’s board in October 2026 and become non‑executive chair in 2027 (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Rishton has steered Informa’s international expansion and served across sectors including exhibitions, academic publishing and events; he also holds or will assume chair positions at Serco and Imperial Brands through 2026 (informa.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is stepping down as Informa's chair?
John Rishton is stepping down as Informa's chair in 2027.
Who will succeed John Rishton as chair of Informa?
Former Reuters chief Tom Glocer will become chair-elect and succeed John Rishton.
When will Tom Glocer join Informa's board?
Tom Glocer will join Informa's board in October.
What experience does Tom Glocer bring to Informa?
Tom Glocer has experience as CEO of Reuters and the combined Thomson Reuters Group, with a background in technology, data, and international markets.
What has John Rishton accomplished as Informa's chair?
John Rishton has overseen Informa's international expansion and growth across industry categories.

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