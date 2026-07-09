GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Volkswagen says it must reduce excess capacity - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Volkswagen says it must reduce excess capacity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Volkswagen Announces Plans to Reduce Excess Capacity With Job Cuts and Factory Closures

Volkswagen's Strategy to Address Excess Capacity

Overview of the Announcement

July 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Thursday it will have to reduce excess capacity at the company, as the groups that control Europe's largest carmaker meet to discuss plans to slash tens of thousands more jobs and close factories.

Company's Stated Objectives

"The aim (of the plan) is to make the Volkswagen Group – including all its brands and subsidiaries – faster, more resilient and more competitive," a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • Volkswagen plans to discuss reducing overcapacity by cutting up to 100,000 jobs and possibly closing four German plants at a July 9 supervisory board meeting—components of a sweeping restructuring effort (fidelity.com).
  • The plan aims to make the Group faster, more resilient and competitive, in response to mounting pressures from Chinese rivals, US tariffs and declining demand in Europe (fidelity.com).
  • The restructuring may include spinning off core brand and components divisions to simplify the conglomerate’s structure, but faces strong resistance from unions and political stakeholders due to Germany’s labor protections (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Volkswagen planning to reduce its excess capacity?
Volkswagen aims to become faster, more resilient, and more competitive by cutting excess capacity.
How will Volkswagen reduce excess capacity?
Volkswagen plans to slash tens of thousands of jobs and close factories as part of its capacity reduction.
Who made the announcement about Volkswagen's capacity reduction?
A spokesperson for Volkswagen announced the plans to Reuters.
Which areas of Volkswagen will be affected by the capacity reduction?
The plan affects the entire Volkswagen Group, including all its brands and subsidiaries.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for TotalEnergies divests its distributed solar generation activities in Europe

TotalEnergies divests its distributed solar generation activities in Europe

Image for Binance maintains commitment to EU, seeking more licences in Asia

Binance maintains commitment to EU, seeking more licences in Asia

Image for Spire Healthcare takeover deadline for Toscafund extended to August 6

Spire Healthcare takeover deadline for Toscafund extended to August 6

Image for Porsche deliveries fall 16% in first half on China, US pressures

Porsche deliveries fall 16% in first half on China, US pressures

Image for UK's Informa's chair Rishton to step down in 2027

UK's Informa's chair Rishton to step down in 2027

Image for Germany's Deutz to buy military vehicle maker FFG for €1.6 billion

Germany's Deutz to buy military vehicle maker FFG for €1.6 billion

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Capita flags up to $54 million profit hit as civil service pension crisis deepens
UK's Capita flags up to $54 million profit hit as civil service pension crisis deepens
Image for Kleenex owner Arbex targets global market share gains with Suzano, Kimberly-Clark backing
Kleenex owner Arbex targets global market share gains with Suzano, Kimberly-Clark backing
Image for Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut's Q3 volumes rise for first time in two years
Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut's Q3 volumes rise for first time in two years
Image for Pepco lifts full-year outlook following Dealz sale
Pepco lifts full-year outlook following Dealz sale
Image for Nordex Q2 orders rise on U.S. demand
Nordex Q2 orders rise on U.S. demand
Image for Volkswagen stakeholders meet to decide future of creaking auto giant
Volkswagen stakeholders meet to decide future of creaking auto giant
Image for Morning Bid: Chip euphoria vies with war weariness
Morning Bid: Chip euphoria vies with war weariness
Image for Western Europe records hottest June on record, EU scientists say
Western Europe records hottest June on record, EU scientists say
Image for Asian shares climb on chip rally, oil jumps as Gulf hostilities resume
Asian shares climb on chip rally, oil jumps as Gulf hostilities resume
Image for Dollar stands tall as Gulf tensions fuel oil price surge, Fed hike bets
Dollar stands tall as Gulf tensions fuel oil price surge, Fed hike bets
Image for Oil rises after US launches fresh strikes against Iran
Oil rises after US launches fresh strikes against Iran
Image for UK pay awards hold at 3.5% in three months to May, IDR survey shows
UK pay awards hold at 3.5% in three months to May, IDR survey shows
View All Finance Posts