GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Binance maintains commitment to EU, seeking more licences in Asia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Binance maintains commitment to EU, seeking more licences in Asia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance cryptocurrency Regulation Markets

Binance Reaffirms EU Commitment and Seeks Expansion Licenses in Asia

Binance's Regulatory Efforts and Market Outlook

By Rae Wee and Sumeet Chatterjee

Binance's Engagement with EU Regulators

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance remains in "close talks" with regulators in the European Union over its application to operate in the bloc and is seeking to secure more licences in Asia, said its co-chief executive Richard Teng on Thursday.

"We are in close talk with regulators that invited us to apply (to) their regime. It's premature, so we shan't name which regulators, but we still continue to work very closely with EU regulators," said Teng, who was speaking in an interview at the Reuters NEXT Asia event in Singapore.

Withdrawal of MiCA License Application in Greece

It comes as Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced last month that it had withdrawn its Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) licence application in Greece and is seeking to pursue authorisation in another EU member state.

Crypto companies must obtain a MiCA license by July 2026 to continue operating in the EU.

A senior executive told Reuters previously that the exchange intends to stay in the EU and will make a fresh push for permission to operate there, with the fate of its customers based in the bloc uncertain.

Uncertainty Around Regulatory Approval

"It caught us by surprise, because we submitted a fully compliant regulation, the regulators told us as much ... they were telling us that it will be approved," said Teng on Thursday.

"So we are not quite sure why the approval kept being delayed."

He added that the decision to withdraw the application was done to prevent Binance users in the EU from facing a "short transitional period".

Expansion Efforts in Asia

Teng, who leads Binance in a dual leadership structure with co-founder Yi He, said the exchange is also seeking licences across Asia.

Binance recently announced its expansion into the Philippines through a partnership with local fintech company Blockshoals Technologies.

"A few more (are) coming... we are going to expand our footprint quite aggressively," said Teng.

Crypto Market Challenges and Outlook

Current Market Conditions

CRYPTO WOES

Crypto markets have struggled ​this year on the back of heightened market volatility, investor hype around big expected ​IPOs and persistent ETF outflows that track the assets.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, is down nearly 30% this year and has fallen more than 50% from a record high hit last October.

Citigroup this month slashed its 12-month forecasts for bitcoin and ether, saying weakening investor appetite, negative exchange-traded fund flows and ​a lack of progress on U.S. digital asset legislation have ​hurt the outlook for the two largest cryptocurrencies.

Institutional Interest and Binance's Growth

However, Teng remains optimistic about the longer-term outlook for crypto, citing greater interest among institutional investors in the asset class.

"Unlike (the) previous cycle, which (was) mainly a retail play, this cycle you see a lot more institions, you see a lot more corporates. It makes for a healthier marketplace," he said.

Teng added that Binance recorded a 9% increase in institutional clients being onboarded this year, compared to a 7% increase in the platform's overall new customers.

"Every time people say that bitcoin is dead, that's the time that I'll go all in."

Further Information

View the live broadcast of the World Stage and read full coverage of the summit here.

(Reporting by Rae Wee and Sumeet Chaterjee; additional reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Key Takeaways

  • Binance pulled its EU licence application in Greece on June 24, 2026, to avoid regulatory gaps and plans to reapply in another EU member state (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • From July 1, 2026, Binance can no longer onboard new customers or offer most crypto services in the EU, though existing user assets remain accessible (euronews.com)
  • Binance continues to engage “closely” with EU regulators and is expanding its Asian footprint, including a partnership in the Philippines and planning more licences regionally (events.reutersevents.com)
  • Crypto markets are under pressure: Bitcoin is down nearly 30% year‑to‑date and Citi has slashed 12‑month price targets for Bitcoin (to $82,000) and Ether (to $2,240) amid weak ETF flows and legislative delays (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Binance withdraw its MiCA license application in Greece?
Binance withdrew the application to prevent users in the EU from facing a short transitional period due to regulatory approval delays.
Is Binance leaving the EU market?
No, Binance intends to remain in the EU and is seeking authorization in another member state while continuing talks with regulators.
What are Binance's expansion plans in Asia?
Binance is actively pursuing more licenses in Asia, recently announcing expansion into the Philippines through a partnership with Blockshoals Technologies.
How has market volatility affected the crypto market this year?
Crypto markets have struggled due to heightened volatility, falling Bitcoin prices, and negative ETF flows, affecting investor sentiment.
What is the outlook for institutional investment in crypto, according to Binance?
Binance noted increased institutional interest, with a 9% growth in institutional clients onboarded this year, signaling a healthier marketplace.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's Playtech forecasts 2026 profit beat on strong US, Latam growth

UK's Playtech forecasts 2026 profit beat on strong US, Latam growth

Image for Europe's financial stability watchdog examining private credit risks, adviser says

Europe's financial stability watchdog examining private credit risks, adviser says

Image for Merz says Germany agreed to acquire US Tomahawk missiles

Merz says Germany agreed to acquire US Tomahawk missiles

Image for ICC official says breakthrough made in Darfur investigations

ICC official says breakthrough made in Darfur investigations

Image for Volkswagen says it must reduce excess capacity

Volkswagen says it must reduce excess capacity

Image for TotalEnergies divests its distributed solar generation activities in Europe

TotalEnergies divests its distributed solar generation activities in Europe

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Spire Healthcare takeover deadline for Toscafund extended to August 6
Spire Healthcare takeover deadline for Toscafund extended to August 6
Image for Porsche deliveries fall 16% in first half on China, US pressures
Porsche deliveries fall 16% in first half on China, US pressures
Image for UK's Informa's chair Rishton to step down in 2027
UK's Informa's chair Rishton to step down in 2027
Image for Germany's Deutz to buy military vehicle maker FFG for €1.6 billion
Germany's Deutz to buy military vehicle maker FFG for €1.6 billion
Image for UK's Capita flags up to $54 million profit hit as civil service pension crisis deepens
UK's Capita flags up to $54 million profit hit as civil service pension crisis deepens
Image for Kleenex owner Arbex targets global market share gains with Suzano, Kimberly-Clark backing
Kleenex owner Arbex targets global market share gains with Suzano, Kimberly-Clark backing
Image for Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut's Q3 volumes rise for first time in two years
Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut's Q3 volumes rise for first time in two years
Image for Pepco lifts full-year outlook following Dealz sale
Pepco lifts full-year outlook following Dealz sale
Image for Nordex Q2 orders rise on U.S. demand
Nordex Q2 orders rise on U.S. demand
Image for Volkswagen stakeholders meet to decide future of creaking auto giant
Volkswagen stakeholders meet to decide future of creaking auto giant
Image for Morning Bid: Chip euphoria vies with war weariness
Morning Bid: Chip euphoria vies with war weariness
Image for Western Europe records hottest June on record, EU scientists say
Western Europe records hottest June on record, EU scientists say
View All Finance Posts