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EU curbs on Chinese components risk halting renewables rollout in poorer countries, industry warns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU curbs on Chinese components risk halting renewables rollout in poorer countries, industry warns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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EU Ban on Chinese Inverters Risks Delaying Renewable Projects Across Europe

Impact and Implications of the EU Ban on Chinese Inverters

By Alex Lefkowitz and Kate Abnett

Background: EU's Dependence on Chinese Inverter Supply Chains

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - A ban on EU funding for Chinese-made inverters — a critical clean energy component — could slow or even halt the rollout of solar and wind projects in poorer European countries that rely on public money, companies and investors warned.

The European Union is seeking to become more self-sufficient in strategic industries but is currently still heavily dependent on Chinese supply chains for technologies crucial to the bloc's green transition.

The European Commission blocked EU funding in May for inverters — an essential part in solar, wind and battery storage systems — from so-called "high-risk" countries, including China, over security concerns.

China supplies about 70% of Europe's inverters.

Industry Concerns and Financial Impacts

Rising Project Costs and Frozen Financing Decisions

EU BAN RAISING PROJECT COSTS, FREEZING FINANCE DECISIONS

In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, dated July 7 and seen by Reuters, 36 companies and investors warned that restricting Chinese inverters would disrupt solar and wind expansion in Central and Eastern European countries. 

Those countries are already lagging behind wealthier Western European nations in their efforts to move away from fossil fuels.

"It risks slowing — and in some markets halting — the energy transition in the entire region," the industry players wrote.

They warned European-manufactured supply is not yet sufficient to replace Chinese parts, leading to higher costs and project delays, while a lack of clarity about how the EU will apply the ban was "freezing financing decisions across the region".

Projected Effects on Renewable Energy Deployment

Consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimates that between 2026 and 2030 the EU restrictions will force around 14% of European solar projects and 12% of energy storage deployments, which would likely have used Chinese inverters, to seek alternative suppliers. Romania, the Czech Republic and Greece are among the most affected markets.

Alternative Proposals and Ongoing Debate

Industry Suggestions for Mitigating Security Risks

Instead of limiting Chinese supply, the companies asked the EU to impose rules restricting foreign companies' access to their inverters once they are installed in the European grid. Inverters can typically be remotely accessed by the manufacturer, for example, to update software. 

EU Officials’ Response to Industry Proposals

Some EU officials have said such an approach is unlikely to provide a strong enough firewall against potential interference. 

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Chinese inverters supply roughly 70–80% of EU market; ban impacts new and in-progress projects, leaving over 200 GW embedded capacity vulnerable (sahmcapital.com)
  • Industry warns poorer Central/Eastern Europe may see renewables rollout nearly halted due to lack of EU‑made inverter supply and frozen financing decisions (euronews.com)
  • Wood Mackenzie projects EU restrictions may force ~14% of solar and ~12% of storage deployments (2026‑2030) to seek alternative suppliers, raising costs and delays (sahmcapital.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU banning funding for Chinese-made inverters?
The EU is banning funding for Chinese-made inverters due to security concerns and a push for self-sufficiency in strategic industries.
How will the EU ban on Chinese inverters affect renewable projects?
The ban could slow or halt solar and wind projects, especially in poorer European countries reliant on public funding.
Which countries are most affected by the EU's restrictions?
Romania, the Czech Republic, and Greece are among the most affected markets.
What alternatives to Chinese inverters does the industry propose?
The industry suggests limiting foreign access to installed inverters instead of outright banning Chinese components.
What are the projected impacts of the EU restrictions for 2026-2030?
It is estimated that 14% of solar projects and 12% of energy storage deployments will need alternative suppliers.

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