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TotalEnergies divests its distributed solar generation activities in Europe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

TotalEnergies divests its distributed solar generation activities in Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Finance renewable energy Mergers & Acquisitions

TotalEnergies divests its distributed solar generation activities in Europe

TotalEnergies Sells Distributed Solar Assets to Focus on Larger Renewable Projects

Overview of the Divestment

PARIS, July 9 - French oil major TotalEnergies has divested its 170-megawatt portfolio of distributed solar generation assets in Europe, it said on Thursday, as part of its strategy to focus on larger renewable projects which are more profitable.

Details of the Transaction

The assets have been sold to independent producer Amarenco and AMPYR Distributed Energy, which will continue to operate the panels to supply existing customers. TotalEnergies did not disclose the value of the transaction.

TotalEnergies’ Renewable Energy Strategy

Expansion Goals

Total is hoping to build more than 75 gigawatts of renewables worldwide by 2030, up from a current 35 GW.

Focus on Large-Scale Projects

Distributed vs. Gigawatt-Scale Solar

Distributed solar, which is mostly rooftop solar, usually consists of small projects under 3 MW, which the company has said is less suitable for its goals compared to gigawatt-scale farms.

Geographical Scope of the Divested Assets

The divested portfolio assets are across France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Britain and Luxembourg. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The divestment aligns with TotalEnergies’ strategy of focusing on larger-scale renewables with higher profitability.
  • The 170 MW distributed solar assets will be operated by Amarenco and AMPYR Distributed Energy, maintaining supply to existing customers.
  • This move mirrors TotalEnergies’ wider capital recycling approach in renewables, having previously divested stakes in North America and Greece to optimize its integrated power business model.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has TotalEnergies divested in Europe?
TotalEnergies has sold its 170-megawatt portfolio of distributed solar generation in Europe.
Who acquired TotalEnergies' distributed solar assets?
The assets were acquired by Amarenco and AMPYR Distributed Energy.
Why did TotalEnergies sell its European distributed solar assets?
TotalEnergies sold the portfolio to focus on larger, more profitable renewable projects.
Who will operate the divested solar panels?
Amarenco and AMPYR Distributed Energy will continue to operate the panels for existing customers.

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