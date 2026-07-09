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Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut's Q3 volumes rise for first time in two years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut's Q3 volumes rise for first time in two years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Finance Markets Chocolate Industry

Barry Callebaut Q3 Sales Volumes Up After Two-Year Decline as North America Stabilizes

Barry Callebaut Reports Q3 Sales Growth and Improved Outlook

Third-Quarter Sales Volumes Rise

July 9 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said on Thursday its third-quarter sales volumes rose for the first time in two years and forecast a smaller full-year decline than expected, helped by stabilising operations in North America.

Year-on-Year Performance and Full-Year Forecast

Sales volumes rose 5.7% from a year earlier, while the group said it now expected volumes to fall 1% in the year ending in August, compared with a 2.5% decline forecast in a company-provided consensus.

Significance of Sales Volumes

Sales volumes at Barry Callebaut are closely watched as an indicator of global chocolate demand following a period of record cocoa prices.

Company Position and Earnings Forecast

The company, one of the world's top cocoa processors which supplies chocolate for Magnum ice creams and Nestle's KitKat bars, kept its forecast for recurring core earnings in local currencies to fall by a mid-teens percentage this year.

North American Market Stabilization

Barry Callebaut said the volume gain reflected "early signs of stabilising fundamentals and service levels in North America".

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Kira Britten in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham, Christian Schmollinger and Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 volumes grew 5.7%, first increase in two years and above prior declines
  • Full‑year volume decline forecast narrowed to –1% from previous consensus of –2.5%, showing improved expectations
  • North American operations are stabilising, aiding recovery in global chocolate demand; cocoa price environment easing adds support

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Barry Callebaut's Q3 sales volume growth?
Barry Callebaut's Q3 sales volumes rose 5.7% compared to the previous year.
Why did Barry Callebaut's sales volumes increase?
The increase was helped by stabilising operations and fundamentals in North America.
Why are Barry Callebaut's sales volumes closely watched?
Sales volumes are seen as an indicator of global chocolate demand, particularly amid record cocoa prices.
Did Barry Callebaut adjust its earnings outlook?
The company kept its forecast for recurring core earnings in local currencies to fall by a mid-teens percentage this year.

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