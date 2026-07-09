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UK's Capita flags up to $54 million profit hit as civil service pension crisis deepens - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Capita flags up to $54 million profit hit as civil service pension crisis deepens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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UK's Capita warns on profit as civil service pension crisis deepens

Capita Faces Financial Setbacks Amid Civil Service Pension Issues

Profit Warning and Government Response

July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Capita warned on Thursday that failures on its civil service pension contract would cut annual profit by up to £40 million ($54 million), as the government threatens to recoup costs incurred fixing the troubled scheme.

The profit warning comes days after Capita's shares plunged when the UK government withheld £9.9 million in payments, citing missing contractual deadlines and the outsourcing firm's failure to deliver on AI-led technology improvements.

Capita shares fell more than 15% in early trade.

Company Statement and Prioritization

"We recognise the service on Civil Service Pension Scheme has not been good enough, we are working closely with the Cabinet Office on all aspects of the scheme, and this remains our number one priority," Capita CEO Adolfo Hernandez said in a statement.

Financial Impact and Additional Costs

The disclosed impact puts further pressure on Capita, which provides support services to UK public and private sectors, after UK Paymaster General Nick Thomas-Symonds publicly criticised the company.

Remediation Efforts and Cost Breakdown

Capita on Thursday said it would incur a number of additional costs due to the pension contract issues, including the hiring of temporary staffing and remediation costs.

Delayed Free Cash Flow Target

The London-based firm also delayed its positive free cash flow target by a year to 2027, with the pension contract problems expected to hurt its free cash flow by £35 million to £50 million this year.

Business Performance Outside Pension Contract

Despite the pension problems, Capita said its broader business continued to gain momentum, securing contracts with a total contract value of £998 million in the first half of 2026, up 15% year-over-year in its strongest first-half sales performance in its public services division since 2021.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7461 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Sonia Cheema and Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Capita’s mismanagement of the Civil Service Pension Scheme—including a backlog of ~120,000 unresolved cases—has triggered penalties, a £9.9m government payment hold and scrutiny from MPs (lse.co.uk).
  • The company faces profit reductions of up to £40m and free cash flow hit of £35m–£50m in 2026, emphasizing significant financial strain tied to the troubled contract (marketscreener.com).
  • Reputational damage is intensifying: a planned £563m contract was cancelled, and government officials are considering insourcing pension services amid Capita’s repeated delivery failures (computerweekly.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Capita's profits take a hit?
Capita's profits were impacted by failures in its civil service pension scheme contract, resulting in a £25-£40 million annual adjusted operating profit hit.
How did the UK government respond to Capita’s contract failures?
The UK government withheld £9.9 million in payments from Capita for missing contract deadlines and failing to implement AI-led technology improvements.
What is the expected impact on Capita's cash flow?
Capita expects the pension contract issue to negatively impact free cash flow by £35-£50 million this year.
What caused Capita's share price to tumble?
Capita's share price dropped following the announcement of withheld government payments due to missed deadlines and technology delivery failures.
What sectors does Capita serve?
Capita provides support services to both UK public and private sectors.

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