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Finance

Germany's Deutz to buy military vehicle maker FFG for €1.6 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Defense Industry

Germany's Deutz to buy military vehicle maker FFG for €1.6 billion

Deutz's Strategic Acquisition of FFG

By Emanuele Berro

Deal Overview and Financial Details

July 9 (Reuters) - German engine manufacturer Deutz has agreed to acquire military vehicle maker FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft for €1.6 billion ($1.83 billion), to be paid partly in cash and partly through newly issued Deutz shares, it said on Thursday.

Shareholder Changes Post-Acquisition

After completion of the transaction, expected no later than 2027, the families that currently own FFG will become major shareholders of Deutz, with a stake of up to 29.9%, the engine maker said in a statement.

Market Reaction

Shares in Deutz were up around 4% by 0729 GMT, having earlier risen by as much as 10.2%.

About FFG and Its Role in Defense

FFG's Product Portfolio

FFG, based in Flensburg in northern Germany, manufactures military support and armoured vehicles, including the WiSENT armoured recovery vehicle and ACSV G5 tracked combat-support vehicle used by NATO customers.

Integration into Deutz's Defense Unit

The vehicle maker will form the new core of Deutz's Defense business unit, while remaining operationally independent, Deutz added.

Strategic Rationale and Future Outlook

Expansion into the Defense Sector

The acquisition is part of Deutz's push into the rapidly expanding defence sector, as German industry seeks to capitalise on rising European defence spending.

Financial Targets and Projections

Revenue and Margin Goals

The company said the transaction is expected to bring its 2030 strategic targets of €4 billion in revenue and a 10% margin on earnings before interest and tax within reach ahead of schedule.

($1 = 0.8744 euros)

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro; Editing by Linda Pasquini and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The acquisition accelerates Deutz’s Dual+ strategy to diversify via defense-focused expansion, following earlier buys like the SOBEK Group in 2025 (deutz.com).
  • FFG brings over 150 years of heritage, high‑tech armored‑vehicle manufacturing, modernization, and services to customers in more than 40 countries, offering Deutz strong foothold in military vehicle markets (ffg-flensburg.de).
  • Post‑deal the FFG‑owning families will hold up to 29.9% in Deutz, enhancing strategic alignment and ensuring FFG remains operationally independent within the defense unit (ndr.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What company is Deutz acquiring?
Deutz is acquiring 100% of FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft, a military vehicle manufacturer.
How much is the Deutz-FFG deal worth?
The deal is valued at €1.6 billion, paid partly in cash and partly with Deutz shares.
When will the Deutz-FFG acquisition be completed?
The transaction is expected to be completed no later than 2027.
What happens to FFG after the acquisition?
FFG will form the core of Deutz's new Defense business unit and remain operationally independent.
Who will become major shareholders of Deutz after the deal?
The families that currently own FFG will become major Deutz shareholders, with up to a 29.9% stake.

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