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France unveils fertiliser aid for farmers after global price surge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France unveils fertiliser aid for farmers after global price surge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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France Introduces Emergency Fertiliser Aid Amid Global Supply Concerns

France's Response to Fertiliser Supply Disruptions

Background: Rising Costs and Global Tensions

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - France will provide emergency aid for fertiliser purchases and support domestic production, the government said on Thursday, as Middle East tensions drive up costs for farmers already struggling with low crop prices and extreme weather.

Fertiliser prices have jumped following the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz through which around one-third of the global fertiliser ​trade passes.

Details of the Emergency Aid Package

European Union and National Support

• The French plan comes as part of a wider European Union aid package for farmers worth €540 million ($625.4 million), of which France will receive €107 million. France plans to top up this support to around €145 million, French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard said.

Direct Financial Assistance to Farmers

• Farmers will receive €50 per metric ton of nitrogen fertiliser, capped at half their 2025 consumption. The rate will rise to €70 per ton for farmers whose fertiliser costs account for more than 10% of their charges, she said.

• The measure is intended to revive stalled fertiliser purchases, preserve farm cash flow and secure the 2027 harvest.

Government Commitment and Rationale

• "We refuse to let an international geopolitical crisis lead our farmers to give up producing. Supporting fertiliser purchases today means preserving tomorrow's harvests and protecting farmers' incomes," Genevard told reporters.

Long-Term Investments in Domestic Fertiliser Production

Industrial Investment Programme

• France will also support a €2 billion industrial investment programme over 10 years, including €620 million in public backing, to modernise existing sites and develop new low-carbon nitrogen fertiliser capacity.

Production Increase Targets

• The investments should increase French nitrogen fertiliser production by 20% by 2032, the agriculture ministry said.

Future Market Reviews and Additional Measures

Monitoring and Potential Adjustments

• France will review fertiliser market conditions on October 1, including any impact of the ceasefire negotiated between the U.S. and Iran, and decide on further measures if prices remain persistently high, Genevard said.

Reporting

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • France leverages its €107 million share of EU’s €540 million fertiliser crisis reserve and tops up to €145 million to relieve farmers’ input cost pressure
  • Targeted subsidies: €50/t of nitrogen fertiliser (up to 50 % of 2025 usage), rising to €70/t for those with >10 % cost burden—aiming to restore purchasing, cash flow and safeguard 2027 harvests
  • Long‑term strategy includes €2 billion industrial plan over 10 years (including €620 million public funds) to boost nitrogen fertiliser output by 20 % by 2032; review planned 1 Oct after possible ceasefire developments

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is France providing emergency fertiliser aid to farmers?
France is offering emergency aid to offset high fertiliser prices caused by Middle East tensions and global supply disruptions.
How much fertiliser aid will French farmers receive?
Farmers will receive €50 per metric ton of nitrogen fertiliser, capped at half their 2025 use, or €70 for farms whose fertiliser costs exceed 10% of charges.
What is the total fertiliser aid package for France?
France will receive €107 million from the EU aid package and will top it up to around €145 million.
How will the aid support domestic fertiliser production in France?
France is launching a €2 billion, 10-year programme to modernise fertiliser production and boost nitrogen fertiliser output by 20% by 2032.
Will France adjust fertiliser aid based on market conditions?
Yes, France will review fertiliser market conditions on October 1 and may introduce further measures if prices stay high.

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