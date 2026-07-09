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Kleenex owner Arbex targets global market share gains with Suzano, Kimberly-Clark backing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Arbex Targets Global Tissue Market Share Growth Backed by Suzano and Kimberly-Clark

Arbex’s Strategy for Expanding Market Leadership in the Tissue Sector

By Alexander Marrow

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Kleenex owner Arbex is counting on Brazilian pulp giant Suzano's industrial expertise to help it grow its global market share by around 10 percentage points to consolidate its leading role in the tissue and hygiene sector, it told Reuters. 

U.S. consumer goods firm Kimberly-Clark finalised the sale of a 51% stake in its international tissue business to Suzano this month, forming a $3.4 billion joint venture, Arbex, that will compete with rivals like Procter & Gamble and Essity. 

Leadership and Independence

In his first interview as Arbex CEO, Ehab Abou-Oaf told Reuters the company can run faster independently, through prioritising resources and investment. 

Arbex may need that mindset, as both of its parent companies have suggested the venture is not a priority.

Parent Companies’ Perspectives

When the deal was announced in June 2025, Suzano said it had to ensure that the new business would not generate any kind of distraction to its core operations, while Kimberly-Clark noted that the deal would "reduce its exposure to more volatile input costs". 

Market Share Ambitions and Growth Plans

Ambition to Exceed a Third of Global Market Share

To manage costs, Arbex is focusing on more regional procurement, lowering its plastic consumption levels and finding better ways to reduce waste, Abou-Oaf said. 

He plans for Arbex to grow revenues at 1-2% annually, faster than the market, and sharply increase its global market share from 24-25% currently. 

CEO’s Vision for Market Leadership

"To be the undisputed leader, we're going to need to cross 35%, and that's our ambition, we think it's doable," Abou-Oaf said. He did not give a timeframe for the target.

Investment and Innovation

Arbex will continue investing $100 million to $120 million each year in production mills, product design and innovation, Abou-Oaf said, and was bullish on coping with higher energy prices due to the Iran war. 

"Short-term crises, whether the increase in oil prices as a result of what's going on in the Strait of Hormuz, or other crises that arise, help actually sharpen the thinking in terms of how to become best in cost."

Cost Management and Consumer Impact

Efficiency Over Price Increases

Passing costs on to consumers, he said, is not an option. 

"It's not just simply easy to pass these costs on to consumers," Abou-Oaf said. "They expect us to actually be more efficient, even at times of crisis."

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Arbex is a $3.4 billion joint venture between Suzano (51 %) and Kimberly‑Clark (49 %), combining industrial and brand capabilities across 22 mills in 14 countries and over 70 markets (m.investing.com).
  • The company targets increasing its global tissue market share by ~10 percentage points—from ~24–25 % to beyond 35 %—to become the “undisputed leader,” while growing revenues at 1–2 % annually (m.investing.com).
  • Arbex will invest US $100–120 million annually in mills, innovation and product design; it emphasises regional procurement, reducing plastic use and waste, and resists passing higher energy costs onto consumers (investor.kimberly-clark.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Arbex's primary growth ambition?
Arbex aims to increase its global market share by around 10 percentage points, targeting more than a third of the tissue and hygiene sector.
Who are Arbex's major backers?
Arbex is backed by Suzano, a Brazilian pulp giant, and Kimberly-Clark, a U.S. consumer goods firm.
How does Arbex plan to manage costs?
Arbex is focusing on more regional procurement, lowering plastic consumption, and finding better ways to reduce waste.
What investments is Arbex making to support growth?
Arbex will invest $100-$120 million annually in production mills, product design, and innovation.
How is Arbex handling rising energy prices?
Arbex's CEO states that crises like increased oil prices help the company become more efficient, and passing costs to consumers is not an option.

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