GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK PM-in-waiting vows to rebuild 'hard power' for more dangerous world - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK PM-in-waiting vows to rebuild 'hard power' for more dangerous world

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Defence National Security

UK PM-in-waiting Burnham Promises Stronger Defence and Economic Security

Burnham's Vision for Britain's Defence and Economic Future

Commitment to Strengthening Armed Forces and Defence Industry

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's likely next prime minister, Andy Burnham, has vowed to strengthen the nation's armed forces and defence industry, arguing that a more dangerous world requires a renewed focus on "hard power".

Burnham, who is expected to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister on July 20, said he wanted investment in defence to help reindustrialise struggling parts of Britain, instead of Britain relying on equipment bought from other countries.

Modernising Military Capabilities

"It is right that we rebuild our hard power for a new era that is very different to the one in which much of our current military equipment was first designed," Burnham wrote in The Times newspaper.

Responding to Global Threats and Recent Events

Highlighting Security Challenges

Burnham said recent world events had highlighted the need for Britain to strengthen its defence capabilities, including the U.S-Israeli war against Iran, Russia's war against Ukraine, and last year's cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover that he said cost the economy nearly £2 billion ($2.68 billion).

Transparency and Reducing Foreign Dependence

Britain also needed to be more open about how and where defence funding was spent and should reduce its reliance on foreign suppliers, he said, arguing that doing so was "critical" for its economic and national security.

Burnham's Foreign Policy Approach

Background and Experience

Burnham's views on foreign policy are relatively unknown. Before returning to parliament last month, he spent almost a decade as mayor of Greater Manchester and has never before held a foreign affairs or defence role in government.

Building European Partnerships

In the newspaper article, Burnham pledged to build closer ties with European countries on defence and security, particularly France and Germany, while also committing to speeding up negotiations with the European Union on issues such as tackling illegal migration.

Continuity in National Security Leadership

He also confirmed that Starmer's national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, will remain in his role.

Labour Party Leadership Transition

Nominations open to select the next leader of the governing Labour Party and British prime minister on Thursday with no other candidate expected to challenge Burnham.

($1 = 0.7454 pounds)

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham vows to boost domestic defence manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers amid growing global threats.
  • He inherits Starmer’s £298 bn Defence Investment Plan, including a £15 bn uplift—but faces a £4.7 bn funding gap yet to be allocated.
  • The plan raises defence spending to 2.7% of GDP by 2029–30—the highest level since the 1990s—with major investments in nuclear deterrence, drones, and hybrid naval vessels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Andy Burnham want to rebuild the UK's hard power?
Burnham argues that a more dangerous world requires stronger defence capabilities to ensure national and economic security.
How does Burnham plan to support the UK's defence industry?
He aims to invest in defence to reindustrialise struggling regions and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.
What recent events influenced Burnham's defence policy?
Global conflicts like the U.S-Israeli war against Iran, Russia's war on Ukraine, and a major cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover highlighted security needs.
Will Burnham maintain existing national security advisors?
Yes, he confirmed that Jonathan Powell will remain as the national security adviser.
How will UK defence funding become more transparent?
Burnham advocates for greater openness in how and where defence funding is spent.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Salzgitter to acquire HKM, cut around 2,000 jobs

Salzgitter to acquire HKM, cut around 2,000 jobs

Image for Exclusive-Putin likely to escalate Ukraine war, despite Trump peace push, sources say

Exclusive-Putin likely to escalate Ukraine war, despite Trump peace push, sources say

Image for Commerzbank workers say we don't want or need UniCredit

Commerzbank workers say we don't want or need UniCredit

Image for NATO weathers another Trump storm but braces for more after Ankara summit

NATO weathers another Trump storm but braces for more after Ankara summit

Image for French competition authority's Nvidia probe nearing end

French competition authority's Nvidia probe nearing end

Image for Covestro raises 2026 core earnings outlook after strong H1

Covestro raises 2026 core earnings outlook after strong H1

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for BP CEO says company must sharpen financial discipline, tighten spending  
BP CEO says company must sharpen financial discipline, tighten spending  
Image for France unveils fertiliser aid for farmers after global price surge
France unveils fertiliser aid for farmers after global price surge
Image for Hugo Boss recommends shareholders reject Frasers' bid
Hugo Boss recommends shareholders reject Frasers' bid
Image for EU curbs on Chinese components risk halting renewables rollout in poorer countries, industry warns
EU curbs on Chinese components risk halting renewables rollout in poorer countries, industry warns
Image for UK's Playtech forecasts 2026 profit beat on strong US, Latam growth
UK's Playtech forecasts 2026 profit beat on strong US, Latam growth
Image for Europe's financial stability watchdog examining private credit risks, adviser says
Europe's financial stability watchdog examining private credit risks, adviser says
Image for Merz says Germany agreed to acquire US Tomahawk missiles
Merz says Germany agreed to acquire US Tomahawk missiles
Image for Volkswagen says it must reduce excess capacity
Volkswagen says it must reduce excess capacity
Image for TotalEnergies divests its distributed solar generation activities in Europe
TotalEnergies divests its distributed solar generation activities in Europe
Image for Binance maintains commitment to EU, seeking more licences in Asia
Binance maintains commitment to EU, seeking more licences in Asia
Image for Spire Healthcare takeover deadline for Toscafund extended to August 6
Spire Healthcare takeover deadline for Toscafund extended to August 6
Image for Porsche deliveries fall 16% in first half on China, US pressures
Porsche deliveries fall 16% in first half on China, US pressures
View All Finance Posts