UK PM-in-waiting Burnham Promises Stronger Defence and Economic Security

Burnham's Vision for Britain's Defence and Economic Future

Commitment to Strengthening Armed Forces and Defence Industry

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's likely next prime minister, Andy Burnham, has vowed to strengthen the nation's armed forces and defence industry, arguing that a more dangerous world requires a renewed focus on "hard power".

Burnham, who is expected to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister on July 20, said he wanted investment in defence to help reindustrialise struggling parts of Britain, instead of Britain relying on equipment bought from other countries.

Modernising Military Capabilities

"It is right that we rebuild our hard power for a new era that is very different to the one in which much of our current military equipment was first designed," Burnham wrote in The Times newspaper.

Responding to Global Threats and Recent Events

Highlighting Security Challenges

Burnham said recent world events had highlighted the need for Britain to strengthen its defence capabilities, including the U.S-Israeli war against Iran, Russia's war against Ukraine, and last year's cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover that he said cost the economy nearly £2 billion ($2.68 billion).

Transparency and Reducing Foreign Dependence

Britain also needed to be more open about how and where defence funding was spent and should reduce its reliance on foreign suppliers, he said, arguing that doing so was "critical" for its economic and national security.

Burnham's Foreign Policy Approach

Background and Experience

Burnham's views on foreign policy are relatively unknown. Before returning to parliament last month, he spent almost a decade as mayor of Greater Manchester and has never before held a foreign affairs or defence role in government.

Building European Partnerships

In the newspaper article, Burnham pledged to build closer ties with European countries on defence and security, particularly France and Germany, while also committing to speeding up negotiations with the European Union on issues such as tackling illegal migration.

Continuity in National Security Leadership

He also confirmed that Starmer's national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, will remain in his role.

Labour Party Leadership Transition

Nominations open to select the next leader of the governing Labour Party and British prime minister on Thursday with no other candidate expected to challenge Burnham.

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(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper)