Porsche Deliveries Plunge 16% in H1 2026 on China and US Market Challenges

Porsche Faces Global Sales Decline Amid Market Pressures

First Half 2026 Delivery Results

July 9 (Reuters) - Porsche AG's deliveries fell 16% across all regions in the first half of 2026 to 122,306 vehicles, the German sports carmaker said on Thursday, citing market pressure in China and the expiration of U.S. tax credits for electric vehicles.

Regional Performance Breakdown

China Market Challenges

• In China, deliveries plunged nearly a third compared with the same period last year, driven by what Porsche called "the challenging market environment" and the company's focus on "value-oriented sales."

North America and Europe

• First-half deliveries fell 13% in North America, Porsche's largest sales region, and 14% in Europe excluding Germany.

Company Commentary and Contributing Factors

• "We are below the same period last year but in line with our expectations,” said board member for sales Matthias Becker.

• The discontinuation of Porsche's combustion-engine 718 models and a strong prior-year period for the all-electric Macan also weighed on sales figures in the first half of 2026.

Competitive Landscape

• On Wednesday, rival Mercedes-Benz posted an 8% drop in second quarter car sales year-on-year due to intense competition in China.

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan; Editing by Matt Scuffham)