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Porsche deliveries fall 16% in first half on China, US pressures - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Porsche deliveries fall 16% in first half on China, US pressures

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Porsche Deliveries Plunge 16% in H1 2026 on China and US Market Challenges

Porsche Faces Global Sales Decline Amid Market Pressures

First Half 2026 Delivery Results

July 9 (Reuters) - Porsche AG's deliveries fell 16% across all regions in the first half of 2026 to 122,306 vehicles, the German sports carmaker said on Thursday, citing market pressure in China and the expiration of U.S. tax credits for electric vehicles.

Regional Performance Breakdown

China Market Challenges

• In China, deliveries plunged nearly a third compared with the same period last year, driven by what Porsche called "the challenging market environment" and the company's focus on "value-oriented sales."

North America and Europe

• First-half deliveries fell 13% in North America, Porsche's largest sales region, and 14% in Europe excluding Germany.

Company Commentary and Contributing Factors

• "We are below the same period last year but in line with our expectations,” said board member for sales Matthias Becker.

• The discontinuation of Porsche's combustion-engine 718 models and a strong prior-year period for the all-electric Macan also weighed on sales figures in the first half of 2026.

Competitive Landscape

• On Wednesday, rival Mercedes-Benz posted an 8% drop in second quarter car sales year-on-year due to intense competition in China.

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Deliveries plunged nearly 33% in China as the brand grapples with intense competition from lower‑priced local EVs and weaker luxury demand (investing.com).
  • North America deliveries fell 13%, hurt in part by the discontinuation of U.S. electric vehicle tax credits (investing.com).
  • The phase‑out of combustion‑engine 718 models and a strong prior‑year EV Macan ramp‑up further dampened year‑on‑year comparisons (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Porsche deliveries drop in the first half of 2026?
Porsche deliveries fell due to market pressures in China, the loss of U.S. electric vehicle tax credits, and discontinuation of some combustion-engine models.
How much did Porsche deliveries fall in China?
Porsche deliveries in China plunged by nearly a third compared to the same period last year.
What impact did the US tax credits have on Porsche sales?
The expiration of U.S. tax credits for electric vehicles contributed to a 13% drop in Porsche deliveries in North America.
How did other regions perform in Porsche's sales figures?
Porsche deliveries fell 14% in Europe excluding Germany, and 13% in North America.
What other factors affected Porsche’s sales in H1 2026?
Discontinuation of the 718 models and a strong prior year for the all-electric Macan also weighed on 2026 sales figures.

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