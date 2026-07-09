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Covestro raises 2026 core earnings outlook after strong H1 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Covestro raises 2026 core earnings outlook after strong H1

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Covestro Lifts 2026 Earnings Guidance After Surpassing H1 Financial Estimates

Covestro's Financial Performance and Outlook

Stronger-than-Expected Preliminary Results for H1 2026

July 9 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro raised its full-year operating core earnings outlook on Thursday after reporting stronger-than-expected preliminary results for the first half of 2026, helped by higher selling prices.

EBITDA and Sales Figures

The company reported preliminary half-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €669 million ($764.33 million), as it benefited from higher prices while raw material cost increases lagged.

2026 EBITDA Guidance Update

As a result, the group now expects 2026 EBITDA to be significantly above the previous year's level, compared with an earlier forecast that earnings would be around the 2025 level, which was €740 million.

Preliminary sales in the first half of the year amounted to €6.73 billion, it added.

Upcoming Financial Reports

Covestro is set to publish its half-year results on July 31.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8753 euros)

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Preliminary H1 2026 EBITDA of €669 million reflects strong pricing power as raw material cost pressures lagged.
  • Covestro now expects full‑year 2026 EBITDA to be significantly above 2025’s €740 million, reversing an earlier forecast of flat year‑on‑year performance.
  • The outlook upgrade underscores the company’s improved margin dynamics and price recovery in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted Covestro to raise its 2026 core earnings outlook?
Covestro raised its 2026 core earnings outlook after reporting stronger-than-expected preliminary results in the first half of the year, driven by higher selling prices.
How much was Covestro's preliminary EBITDA for the first half of 2026?
Covestro reported preliminary half-year EBITDA of €669 million for the first half of 2026.
What were Covestro’s preliminary sales in the first half of 2026?
Covestro’s preliminary sales in H1 2026 amounted to €6.73 billion.
When will Covestro publish its official half-year results?
Covestro is scheduled to publish its official half-year results on July 31.
How did raw material costs affect Covestro's earnings?
Covestro benefited as higher selling prices outpaced increases in raw material costs, boosting earnings.

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