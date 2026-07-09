Covestro Lifts 2026 Earnings Guidance After Surpassing H1 Financial Estimates

Covestro's Financial Performance and Outlook

Stronger-than-Expected Preliminary Results for H1 2026

July 9 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro raised its full-year operating core earnings outlook on Thursday after reporting stronger-than-expected preliminary results for the first half of 2026, helped by higher selling prices.

EBITDA and Sales Figures

The company reported preliminary half-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €669 million ($764.33 million), as it benefited from higher prices while raw material cost increases lagged.

2026 EBITDA Guidance Update

As a result, the group now expects 2026 EBITDA to be significantly above the previous year's level, compared with an earlier forecast that earnings would be around the 2025 level, which was €740 million.

Preliminary sales in the first half of the year amounted to €6.73 billion, it added.

Upcoming Financial Reports

Covestro is set to publish its half-year results on July 31.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8753 euros)

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro, Editing by Miranda Murray)