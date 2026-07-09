Germany Secures US Tomahawk Missiles in Strategic NATO Defense Deal

Germany's Acquisition of Tomahawk Missiles: Key Details and Implications

Agreement Reached Between Germany and the United States

BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - Germany has agreed with the U.S. government to acquire Tomahawk cruise missiles and station them on German territory, Chancellor Friedrich Merz told lawmakers in Berlin on Thursday.

Diplomatic Discussions and NATO Summit Outcomes

Chancellor Merz's Meeting with Washington

Merz said that he had met with Washington on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara to seal the deal, adding that the summit had exceeded all of his expectations.

Strategic Defense Enhancement

"In doing so, we are closing a critical strategic gap in our defence, while simultaneously working to develop our own European systems and station them in Europe," he said.

Background and Strategic Context

Uncertainty Following US Troop Reduction Announcement

The fate of the Tomahawks had been unclear after President Donald Trump announced in May that he would reduce U.S. military presence in Germany, which had been seen as a cancellation of a plan under the previous administration to deploy a U.S. battalion with long-range Tomahawk missiles to Germany.

European Security and Deterrence

Berlin's Push for Enhanced Defense

Berlin has pushed for the move as a powerful deterrent against Russia while Europeans develop such weapons of their own.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)